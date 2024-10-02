Warframe "Acquiring Targets" error - explained The new Shrine Defense mission has launched with some unintended bugs in Warframe.

A new update has arrived in Warframe, bringing us fun new content and a new Warframe, but also a new bug to worry about. Thankfully, there is a workaround for the "acquiring targets" bug that is hitting players right now.

Source: Shacknews

If you are currently on Cetus and trying to load into the Saya’s Vision mission, you may be running headlong into a bug, which is ironic as the mission is centered around the Infested.

If you can see “Acquiring Targets” flashing on the screen, but then nothing happens, you have fallen foul of some matchmaking problems. I have seen some players in-game state that they just kept spamming it until it worked, but there is another solution.

If you go to the Navigation screen and set your session to Solo, then you will have no need for matchmaking and can start a session of the new mission and your efforts to farm Kuomei without any issue at all. This is only an option for players who are advanced enough to solo the mission, but it is a pretty basic defense mission with a little bit of a boss fight at the end and is nothing too strenuous. Definitely worth seeing if you can solo it rather than spamming connections.

It also seems that this is the only mode affected by now, so if you need to, you can always do other things while you wait. The update does contain a substantial companion rework, so you might want to read up on that while you wait for the devs to resolve the issue.