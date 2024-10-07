What are Zakarum Remnants in Diablo 4? Zakarum Remnants are a new resource added to Diablo 4, and this is what they do and how to get them.

As you play through Diablo 5 during season six, you might notice you are picking drops from enemies called Zakarum Remnants. If you are not sure what to do with these, this article will cover everything you need to know.

What are Zakarum Remnants in Diablo 4



Source: Shacknews

Zakarum Remnants can be earned by battle Realmwalkers, the hideous hell creatures that are invading the world, destroying monsters in Seething Realms that can be accessed by defeating Realmwalkers, or slaying monsters anywhere there is a Seething Opal effect.

Seething Opals are new consumables that can be taken to give a brief window of increased drops from enemies, such as gold, equipment, or consumables, and will also make them drop Zakarum Remnants.

Finally, the Remnants can be earned in any region of the map that is a state called “Hatred Rising.” This is the brief window of time where a Realmwalker countdown is active.These regions are marked by a green skull icon on the map.

What to do with Zakarum Remnants



Source: Shacknews

To check how many Zakarum Remants you have, and to spend them, you can visit Crusader Damon near the portal in Zarbinzet. Interact with him to see how many of the Remnants you have and what you have earned with them. You can also collect your rewards from this menu by clicking on the unlocked tiers.

There are 12 tiers of rewards, each one dropping progressively more valuable loot, including Legendary items. You may also find notes and books as you explore the Seething Realms, and these should also be brought to Damon, who will have more to tell you about the details of the Zakarum religion and the people who practice it.

So, now that you know what Zakarum Remnants are and what to do with them be sure to check out our Diablo 4 page for more helpful guides.