Take This manages to raise enough funds to continue work into 2025 While the target has been hit, more support can be offered through a Humble Bundle, a Cookie Brigade t-shirt collab, and an upcoming Speedrun Ragnarok event.

Take This has managed to raise the funds necessary to continue operating into 2025. The company will be altering its infrastructure to ensure it becomes more sustainable, as it wants to continue providing education and resources to the industry and community.

Weekly Update Time! Get the latest fundraising info and organizational updates with our new video update! pic.twitter.com/Rm36BWemcq — Take This (@TakeThisOrg) October 1, 2024

Take This took to social media on October 1, 2024, to announce that the organization has managed to raise over $91,000, which means the charity will continue to operate into 2025. This figure was hit through a combined effort of a whole lot of different people in the community as well as businesses and an anonymous donor. The anonymous donor agreed to match up to $50,000 in donations. Though the funding target has been hit, support can continue to be offered through a few different ways.

Firstly, Humble Bundle is offering a Bundle of the Dead until October 10. This bundle is valued at $816 and contains tabletop RPG books by Paizo, the creator of Pathfinder and Starfinder RPGs. Users who pick the top purchase price will also get a physical book.

More support can be offered by purchasing the “It’s Okay to Crumble” t-shirt by Cookie Brigade. All profits will be split 50-50 between Cookie Brigade and Take This. Interested buyers have until October 17 to make their purchase.

Finally, the social media post mentions an event by The RPG Valkyries. From October 13 to 19, the group will be running its Speedrun Ragnarok event to support Take This. Stop by the RPG Valkyries Twitch channel to show your support.

Outside of raising funds, the post makes note that Take This will be shifting its infrastructure to ensure it stays a more sustainable place. The goal is to continue to provide the education, resources, and direct services it has been offering to the community, such as the AFK Room and Accelerate Program.

It was just at the end of August that Take This announced it needed an injection of funds if it was to survive through the year. So the fact that Take This has managed to raise the funds and will continue operating into 2025 is a nice bit of good news to start off October. Head over to the Take This site to learn more about the charity.