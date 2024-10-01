New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Ironmouse breaks all-time Twitch subscription record

The Vtuber is donating half of her Subathon proceeds to charity.
Donovan Erskine
Ironmouse
Popular Vtuber Ironmouse has dethroned Kai Cenat as the most subscribed streamer in the history of Twitch. She broke the record with 314,146 subscribers over the weekend during a charity Subathon for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. She will donate half of her Subathon earnings to the charity.

“Words cannot express how I am feeling nor can they express my gratitude,” Ironmouse wrote in a post on X after she broke the record. “Thank you all so much for the incredible support and thank you for changing my life. Thank you for being the best community in the universe.”

A founding member of VShojo, Ironmouse is the most popular Vtuber on Twitch. Her streams range from art, to gaming, singing, and more. She frequently collaborates with other notable streamers.

Kai Cenat, who previously set the subscription record in February 2023, passed the torch to Ironmouse in a post on X. “The record has been broken,” he wrote alongside art of him looking out at the stars. Stick with Shacknews for future updates as Twitch creators look to break the new Subathon record.

News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

