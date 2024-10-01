Ironmouse breaks all-time Twitch subscription record The Vtuber is donating half of her Subathon proceeds to charity.

Popular Vtuber Ironmouse has dethroned Kai Cenat as the most subscribed streamer in the history of Twitch. She broke the record with 314,146 subscribers over the weekend during a charity Subathon for the Immune Deficiency Foundation. She will donate half of her Subathon earnings to the charity.

“Words cannot express how I am feeling nor can they express my gratitude,” Ironmouse wrote in a post on X after she broke the record. “Thank you all so much for the incredible support and thank you for changing my life. Thank you for being the best community in the universe.”

Congratulations to @ironmouse for breaking the #1 all-time Twitch subscribers record, from everyone here at Razer! pic.twitter.com/HzIwSMDZLv — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) September 30, 2024

A founding member of VShojo, Ironmouse is the most popular Vtuber on Twitch. Her streams range from art, to gaming, singing, and more. She frequently collaborates with other notable streamers.

Kai Cenat, who previously set the subscription record in February 2023, passed the torch to Ironmouse in a post on X. "The record has been broken," he wrote alongside art of him looking out at the stars.