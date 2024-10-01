Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred exact global release times Mephisto wants out of his prison in the Vessel of Hatred, and it won't be long until he is trying to take over the world in Diablo 4.

It will not be long before the release of Diablo 4's Vessel of Hatred expansion. If you are eager to dive into the role of Spiritborn and explore the new class and regions in the game, then you might just be planning a sneaky sick day. Thankfully, you don't have long to wait.

Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred exact global release times



Source: Blizzard Entertainment

It's a good old-fashioned set global release time for the Vessel of Hatred, which is what you would expect for the live service game that Diablo has now become.

Timezone Unlock Time PDT 4:00 pm October 7 EDT 7:00 pm October 7 BRT 8:00 pm October 7 BST 12:00 am October 8 CEST 1:00 am October 8 TRT 2:00 am October 8 KST 8:00 am October 8 AEDT 10:00 am October 8 NZDT 12:00 pm October 8

Vessel of Harted picks up where the main Diablo 4 campaign left off. Neyrelle goes on the run with the vessel that imprisons Mephisto, convinced that her odds of success are better if she takes on the burden herself. Sadly, she leaves behind a trail of woe that makes following her all too easy, and we are not the only people trying to track her down.

We will be able to play as the Spiritborn, a new martial-based class that allows us to adopt aspects of spirit animals to change how we fight. A new region called Nahantu is being added. There will be a new Mercenary system that allows us to have companions, and new co-op endgame content in a dungeon called the Dark Citadel. Then, there are all manner of tweaks and changes to the base game and existing classes.

