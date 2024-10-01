Watch the Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 1 developer livestream here Check out what Bungie has cooked up for the first Act of Destiny 2's next Episode, Revenant.

Destiny 2: Revenant is the next Episode heading to the game and Bungie is giving players a sneak peek at what’s to come. Tune in today as we take to Twitch to react to a special developer livestream.

Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 1 developer livestream

The Destiny 2: Revenant: Act 1 developer livestream is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET on October 1, 2024. Join us over on the Shacknews Twitch channel as Managing Editor Bill Lavoy and I watch and react to what Bungie announces during the stream. But wait, there’s some more rewards in store for those who stop by.

Viewers who come by and watch the livestream will be able to earn the Revenant Echo emblem by watching at least 15 minutes. This is a special, space-themed emblem featuring purple and pink nebula or gaseous formations and some kind of crystals around a star.



Source: Bungie

Today’s livestream will focus primarily on Revenant, with developers sharing a look at “everything coming in the first act,” according to the recent TWID. However, Bungie will also talk about some upcoming changes hitting the game with Codename: Frontiers. Earlier in September, Bungie offered a massive update that talked about Frontiers, as well as the Codename: Apollo and Behemoth updates. These deep dives outlined some of the changes coming to core mechanics.

The Revenant developer livestream is sure to be insightful. Stop by the stream today and say hello to Bill and myself as we chat Destiny 2 and how the next Episode is shaping up. Remember you can get a free subscription by linking Amazon Prime to Twitch. As always, read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for help with each expansion, season, and content drop.