How to set and change your spirit animal for the Spiritborn in Diablo 4 What good is it communing with nature in Diablo 4 if you can't have a kickass spirit animal?

One of the most fun parts of the Spiritborn class in Diablo 4 is having a spirit animal. These are integral to your builds and give you some pretty big bonuses. This is how to get access to and change the spirits you wish to use.

Source: Shacknews

The first thing you need to do is get access to your spirit animal, and you can do this through the Spirit Hall. You need to make your way to Gea Kul in Kehjistan after you hit Level 15, where you will find an NPC called Tarka marked by a purple waypoint. Take to him to start a quest called The Sacred Hunt.

He is a fellow Spiritborn, and he will help you get access to the sacred hunting grounds. There are some pretty minor mission steps that involve a mysterious beast you need to track, so travel from waypoint to waypoint, inspecting the various glowing footprints and wreckage as you go.

You will eventually arrive near a beach, and a ritual will need to be performed to open a portal. Protect your friend who is performing it, then step inside the portal. Now, no spoilers, but finish the next section in the sacred hunting rounds, and you will get access to your spirit animals.

You can change your spirit animal by opening up the Spirit Hall tab by hitting Shift + C on your PC or the menu button and then tab one to the right using the bumper on a controller. From there, you can select two slots to fill. You can use the same animal in both or choose any combination that you desire.

Primary Spirit Effects

Spirit Effect Jaguar Every 15th time you deal direct damage to an enemy with a Jaguar skill, unleash an additional strike dealing 15% of the damage you have dealt to them in the last 0.5 seconds. All skills are now also Jaguar Skills. Eagle Casting an Eagle skill grants four seconds of the Storm Feathers movement speed bonus. When you evade, fling up to eight storm feathers for every remaining second, each dealing 116 Lightning damage and making targets vulnerable for five seconds. All skills are now also Eagle skills. Gorilla Casting a Gorilla skill deals 100% Thorns to enemies you hit and grants a barrier for 5% of maximum life up to 30% for three seconds. All skills are now also gorilla skills. Centipede Hitting an enemy with a Centipede skill reduces their damage by 2.5% and slows them by 10% for 3 seconds, stacking up to a maximum of eight times. All skills are now also Centipede skills.

Secondary Spirit Effects

Spirit Effect Jaguar Maximum Ferocity increased by one. Gain one stack of Ferocity whenever you kill an enemy or damage a boss. Eagle For every 4 meters you move, your critical strike chance increases by 4%. This bonus is reset two seconds after you critically strike. Gorilla Maximum Resolve increased by 2. When you have at least five stacks of Resolve you are now Unstoppable. Centipede Heal for 1% of your maximum life for every nearby enemy you've poisoned in the last three seconds up to 5%.

And there you have it, everything you need to know about changing your spirit animal for your Spiritborn class.