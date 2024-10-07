Where to find Raheir in Gea Kul in Diablo 4 - A Magpie in Flight Raheir might be a big man, but that doesn't make him any easier to find in Diablo 4.

One of the earliest tasks in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred campaign is finding Raheir in Gea Kul, but tracking him down can be just a little awkward. Who new a serious outbreak of a strange plague might mess up city planning.

When you first arrive in Gea Kul, getting around is a little awkward due to various roadblocks that have been set up. You can’t actually travel the indicated path on the map when you are tracking the mission and will need to go another way instead.

When you arrive at the roadblock and guards that are stopping progress, walk to the bottom left of the screen, down along the docks, and follow the road around past the stacks of bodies.

You will come to a destroyed building that houses Misra the Occultist, and just on the other side of that building, you will find Raheir. He is a mountain of a man, so he is quite hard to miss once you get close.



Speak with him and request information, and he will ask you to step inside his workshop. He will chat and give you any information that he has on Neyrelle, but you will be interrupted by a noise outside.

You are about to have some fun fights and get some serious story progression, so enjoy.

