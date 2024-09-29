How to get the Genesis bow, Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle - Remnant 2 Hidden in Withered Necropolis is a symbol puzzle that once solved rewards the Genesis bow in Remnant 2.

The Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle is a tricky secret in Remnant 2 that rewards the Genesis bow. Players will need to record symbols and either come back another day or manually adjust their system clocks to unlock this neat Long Gun.

The Genesis bow is found by completing the Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle in the new area of N’Erud added with The Dark Horizon DLC. The symbol puzzle is reached via the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal and is the opposite direction of the Warden Archetype item. To reach the symbol puzzle, follow these steps:

Start at the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal Grab the glider by the NPC Descend into the cavern directly in front of the glider Glide through the tunnel to the updraft and turn right Go right again, hit the first updraft and then immediately turn around Glide all the way to the far cliff to spot a ledge, this is the puzzle location

To begin, ensure your roll of N’Erud has the Waylaid Conservatory world crystal. Spawn here and then go forward toward where the Gardener NPC is and grab the glider. Descend into the tunnel immediately below you and push forward to reach the updraft at the end.

When you exit the tunnel and turn right, you'll need to turn right again to hit the updraft and then double-back to reach the ledge.

Source: Shacknews

When you hit the updraft, turn right and you’ll be facing out toward a large, open area seen above. To the left is the ledge you need to reach, but you’ll need the air vent to your right to reach it. Go right, hit the updraft, then immediately do a 180 and head the other direction.

Once you make it to the ledge, all you need to do now is solve the puzzle.

How to solve the Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle

The top right shows the symbols you need to input one hour earlier.

Source: Shacknews

The Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle is a time-based puzzle. The top symbols change every hour. The goal is to change the bottom symbols to reflect what the top row of symbols will look like one hour into the future. So if you look at the top symbols, that is the code you would have put in if you’d of arrived at the puzzle an hour earlier.

To solve this puzzle, record the symbols and then come back the following day, one hour earlier, and input the symbols you recorded. If you saw the symbols at 10:00 a.m., log into the game at 9:00 a.m. the next day and put the symbols in.

Alternatively, manually change the time on your PC or console. For example, go to the puzzle at 10:00 a.m., record the symbols, then change the time to 9:00 a.m. and input the symbols. You may need to go to Ward 13 and back to the puzzle to “reset” the world.

This process can be a bit finicky, so you may need to flip the time of your console or PC back and forth to get it right. But once the puzzle is solved, press the “Open” button and you can go pick up the Genesis bow.

Genesis bow stats



Source: Shacknews

The Genesis bow is a Long Gun that deals 75 damage, has an RPS of five, and one shot in the magazine. However, you can hold shoot to charge the bow, preparing five shots. It comes with the Mega Drive perk which does the following:

Activate while a valid target is in-sights, marking it with quantum Entanglement. All Genesis projectiles seek to the Entanglement target after initial impact, dealing 50% of Primary Fire damage. While active, reactivating can switch Entanglement target. Lasts 15s. Mod Power Requirement: 1,250.

Basically, you can cast the ability on the same enemy and get free hits on the target. It’s also great to cast on a secondary foe while you focus on your primary enemy.

With the Withered Necropolis symbol puzzle solved and the Genesis bow unlocked, there’s still plenty to do in The Dark Horizon. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more help.