The best Shorekeeper build and teams in Wuthering Waves Looking to add the Shorekeeper to your team in Wuthering Waves? This is how to build her.

The Shorekeeper is a 5-star Resonator that was added to Wuthering Waves in update 1.3. She is a Spectro character and very much fills the support slot, so all you Verina mains out there have some tough decisions to make.

The best Shorekeeper build in Wuthering Waves



Source: Shacknews

The Shorekeeper is a very strong new support that is likely to rise to the top of the ranks for most players.

Best weapon - Stellar Symphony (Rectifier) - Increase HP by 12% and restore eight Concerto Energy when casting Resonance Liberation. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. When casting Intro Skill that heals, increase nearby party member's ATK by 14% for 30 seconds. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Fully leveled, it will offer an ATK of 412 and 77% Energy Regen.

- Increase HP by 12% and restore eight Concerto Energy when casting Resonance Liberation. This effect can be triggered once every 20 seconds. When casting Intro Skill that heals, increase nearby party member's ATK by 14% for 30 seconds. This can be triggered once every 20 seconds. Fully leveled, it will offer an ATK of 412 and 77% Energy Regen. Best Echoes - The main Echo will be the all-new Fallacy of No Return that you can get from the boss of the same name. This is a 4 Cost, so you will want to back it up with the two 3 Cost and two 1 Cost echoes to hit that all-important cap of 12. For the Sonata Effect, we want a five-piece of Rejuvenating Glow for not just improved healing but also the increased ATK stat for all party members after healing anyone in the group.

If you cannot roll for the Stellar Symphony, I would suggest the Variation Rectifier, as it will give you at least part of the benefit that the Stellar Symphony does. Comet Flare will also do, simply make sure you weave in some basic or heavy attacks to proc better healing from it.

For Echo Substats, look for Healing Bonus and Energy Regen, as well as straight-up Spectra Damage buffs. Anything else is either a matter of preference or can be sacrificed for the best possible scores in those two stats. Energy Regen is directly related to how much your teammates benefit from your Resonance Ability, so it’s hard to overstate how important that stat is.

Understanding the Stellarrealms



Source: Shacknews

The central aspect of the Shorekeeper’s kit is the Stellarrealms. Her Resonance ability, End Loop, creates a Stellarrealm, and while inside of it, the party will restore HP. Where it gets fun is that further realms can be created within that one.

When you use an Intro skill, a new Stellarrealm is created, with a new effect that will also stack on top of the old one. The layering goes like this.

Scorekeeper casts her Resonance ability.

Outer Stellarrealm is created - all party members heal within the realm

Perform Intro Skill with the next character within the radius of the Stellarrealm

Inner Stellarrealm is created - Inside the realm, for every 0.2% of the Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen, gain 0.01% bonus Crit Rate up to 12.5%

Perform Intro Skill with the next character within the radius of the Stellarrealm

Supernal Stellarrealm is created - - Inside the realm, for every 0.1% of the Shorekeeper’s Energy Regen, gain 0.01% bonus Crit Rate up to 25%, and the next casting of the Shorekeeper’s Intro Skill will cast Discernment instead. Discernment will shut down the Stellerealm and perform a mass heal, along with a guaranteed critical Spectro attack against enemies.

So, if done properly, our third character in the rotation can have up to a 37.5% increase to Crit Rate and will almost certainly have built their own Crit Rate stats as well.

Best team for Shorekeeper

Okay, this is an interesting one because, in an ideal world, we would stack two characters with good critical stats together into a group with her. I played a lot of Xiangli Yao and Yinlin with her, and it got pretty nutty at times.

Jiyan would also be a great option, or Havoc Rover. Finally, the original, launch day powerhouse Calcharo could definitely see a huge resurgence here thanks to his blistering fast attack speed and high criticals.