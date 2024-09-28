How to complete the Your Favorite Artist Challenge in BitLife It's time to take over the world with a well-produced single in BitLife for the Your Favorite Artist Challenge.

It’s that time of the week when new BitLife challenges drop, and this time, we’ll be taking to the stage in a musically inclined challenge. It makes a pleasant change from last week's criminal activity, let me tell you.

Source: Shacknews

To complete this challenge, you will need to work through the following steps:

Be born a female in Missouri

Go viral on social media

Come out as bisexual

Have 3+ LGBTQ friends

Earn a gold single after switching labels

Be born a female in Missouri

This one is pretty easy; you just need to select the female option when you are creating your character. Set your country to the United States and your place to St. Louis, which is a city in the state of Missouri. A little note here: it is worth starting to work on your musical chops as early as possible in the game.

Go viral on social media

To go viral on social media in BitLife, you first need to hit the age of 13, which is when you can start using those apps. Sign up for any of them under the Social Media option in Activities. Keep in mind that you will need to share BitLife with a friend to do so. You will need to make quite regular posts, so don’t skip any opportunity to make a splash on the internet.

Frankly, the easiest way to go viral is to do something kind of outrageous, so you can wait until you are old enough, max out your attractiveness and health, and then start posting pictures of yourself. That said, it does appear to be pretty random, so just keep posting as much as you can.

Come out as bisexual



Source: Shacknews

To come out as bisexual in BitLife, you need to go to the Identity section in Activities. Here, you can set a number of parameters that define your character, and you can set your sexuality to bisexual.

Have 3+ LGBTQ friends

This is, perhaps, the hardest part. You only have limited options to make friends in the game, primarily centered around school, work, and, luckily, social media. Just keep checking every request for friendship that comes your way, treat people well, and be a good person. You'll know if someone is LGBTQ+ or not because it will say so in their profiles when they try to befriend you.

Earn a gold single after switching labels

This is an interestingly complex part of the challenge, but you will need to do quite a bit of work. Here. First, in school, make sure you work on your ability to sing, act, and play an instrument. Ensure you stay healthy and work on your looks, anything that will help you become famous. Make sure you practice your voice skills under the Mind and Body section by taking voice lessons.

When you become 18, it’s career time, and you will want to become a singer. Just keep trying until you can get the job. I would actually suggest you aim to be the lead singer of a band. Eventually, this will allow you to take advantage of the “Go Solo” option to start life as a solo artist on a new label and increase the likelihood of that gold single.

And there you go, everything you need to know for the Your Favorite Artist Challenge in BitLife.