New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Koumei abilities in Warframe

Koumei, the Dice-Maiden, will be introducing an element of chance to Warframe as she seeks to control the threads of destiny.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
1

Koumei will be arriving in Warframe with the Koumei and the Five Fates update. This new Frame is unlike anything the team has ever put together before embracing a degree of interesting RNG in the kit. Koumei controls the threads of destiny, and when the numbers are not in her enemy's favor, their destruction is swift.

All Koumei abilities in Warframe

Koumei and her dice of fate in Warframe

Source: Digital Extremes

As stated, there is a degree of chance worked into Koumei’s kit. She rolls the dice of fate, and if she gets triple sixes, it will alter her abilities in some way.

Transformation Location
Kumihimo
Weave the threads of destiny. Enemies who touch the threads suffer a random Elemental Status Effect.
A roll of triple sixes creates threads that inflict one of every Elemental Status Effect.
Omikuji
Koumei glimpses a favorable future and the precise steps needed to reach it. Complete the challenge to earn a Decree.
A roll of triple sixes grants a Decree without a challenge.
Omamori
Surround yourself with Omamori Charms, each with a chance to have enemy attacks heal you instead of damage you. The number of charms is determined by Koumei’s dice roll.
A roll of triple sixes grants invulnerability for the duration of your Omamori Charms.
Bunraku
Wield your foe’s fate threads like the strings of marionettes. Koumei’s dice determine how many Status Effects foes in front of Koumei will suffer.
A roll of triple sixes maximizes Status Effect stacks and extends Bunraku to enemies behind Koumei.

Kouemi will also have two signature weapons, the Higasa and the Amanata. The Higasa is a rifle that will create a shield when you aim it. This will block incoming fire and charge a beam that is released via an alternate fire mode. The Amanata is a polearm that rolls the dice every 30 seconds. Getting a one through five will grant a potential buff, while a roll of six will grant all the buffs at once. Digital Extremes won't really get into the specifics of each ability until launch, so I'll be back to update this with all the math upon release.

Now that you know all about Koumei's kit be sure to keep an eye on our Warframe page for more news and helpful guides.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola