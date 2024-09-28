All Koumei abilities in Warframe Koumei, the Dice-Maiden, will be introducing an element of chance to Warframe as she seeks to control the threads of destiny.

Koumei will be arriving in Warframe with the Koumei and the Five Fates update. This new Frame is unlike anything the team has ever put together before embracing a degree of interesting RNG in the kit. Koumei controls the threads of destiny, and when the numbers are not in her enemy's favor, their destruction is swift.

All Koumei abilities in Warframe



Source: Digital Extremes

As stated, there is a degree of chance worked into Koumei’s kit. She rolls the dice of fate, and if she gets triple sixes, it will alter her abilities in some way.

Transformation Location Kumihimo Weave the threads of destiny. Enemies who touch the threads suffer a random Elemental Status Effect. A roll of triple sixes creates threads that inflict one of every Elemental Status Effect. Omikuji Koumei glimpses a favorable future and the precise steps needed to reach it. Complete the challenge to earn a Decree. A roll of triple sixes grants a Decree without a challenge. Omamori Surround yourself with Omamori Charms, each with a chance to have enemy attacks heal you instead of damage you. The number of charms is determined by Koumei’s dice roll. A roll of triple sixes grants invulnerability for the duration of your Omamori Charms. Bunraku Wield your foe’s fate threads like the strings of marionettes. Koumei’s dice determine how many Status Effects foes in front of Koumei will suffer. A roll of triple sixes maximizes Status Effect stacks and extends Bunraku to enemies behind Koumei.

Kouemi will also have two signature weapons, the Higasa and the Amanata. The Higasa is a rifle that will create a shield when you aim it. This will block incoming fire and charge a beam that is released via an alternate fire mode. The Amanata is a polearm that rolls the dice every 30 seconds. Getting a one through five will grant a potential buff, while a roll of six will grant all the buffs at once. Digital Extremes won't really get into the specifics of each ability until launch, so I'll be back to update this with all the math upon release.

Now that you know all about Koumei's kit be sure to keep an eye on our Warframe page for more news and helpful guides.