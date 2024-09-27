Where to find Komi games in Warframe Are you looking for a nice relaxing game of Komi in Warframe? This is where to find it.

Komi is a small puzzle game that you can play in Warframe, and it will occasionally pop up as a challenge during Nightwave seasons. Finding it can be a little tricky, however, so this is where to go to get a game.

Komi game location in Warframe



Source: Shacknews

To find a game of Komi, you will need to play the Duviri Experience, which can be launched via the Navigation screen. Click the Duviri button (the one that looks like a face) on the top right of the screen and then select Duviri Experience.

You need to play this mode as it is the only one where the Komi games will spawn, as they are directly linked to Decree farming in the mode. Once you load in, the Komi games could, in essence, spawn anywhere on the map. There are some places that are quite close together that should have at least one spawn between them, however.

First, check Upperhaven in the northern portion of the map, and from there, go down to the Royalstead Pastures, then the Citadel, and finally to the fast travel point just beside Mathila’s Farm. Between all four locations, there should be at least one spawn. If you get unlucky, check other built-up areas like The King's Palace or Castle Town in the southwest.



Source: Shacknews

Be on the lookout for a small, glowing table. It should have a large golden U floating above it, making it easier to spot. Now, the good news is that you don’t need to win; you simply need to play the game, so don’t worry about losing.

That said, Komi is fun if you enjoy puzzle games. The aim of the game is to place your stones in such a way that you surround enemy stones while stopping them from surrounding yours. Only the four main compass points of north, south, east, and west matter, and the edges of the table count as both, so you can pin the enemy in there and take them despite only having a piece on one, two, or three sides.

For a pro tip, start working the corners early and sucker the AI into taking one piece and risking two, as it’s a pretty easy way to win.

Now that you know where to find games of Komi