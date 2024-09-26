ShackStream: Looting convoys and bunkers in DayZ's Livonia Join the gang on an excursion to DayZ as they attempt to find a punch card to access Livonia's bunker and all the sweet loot it holds.

This week, Jan is taking a short break from flying and heading back into DayZ. Jan, Dusty, and Bill will seek to loot their way through Southern Livonia in the search of a punch card.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, the gang is hoping to gain entrance to the bunker on the map for the very first time. Their most recent attempt ended in two thirds of the team getting murdered while merely perusing someone else's tent. How rude, indeed. Fortunately, Jan survived and managed to hang on to a decent amount of fire power. Tonight, we'll see if they can put it to good use.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.