How to beat the Seismic Talus - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Is your first real boss in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom trying to knock your block off? We can help with that.
The first true boss battle you will run into in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom is the Seismic Talus. This big chap is guarding the exit of the Suthorn Ruins, and you’ll be stuck here until you can deal with him. 

The mighty Seismic Talus in Echoes of Wisdom

First, it’s important to know that it is essentially a three-stage fight. The Seismic Talus has a weak spot that moves around his body. The aim is to knock it off, then bash it on the ground and do as much damage as possible to move on to the next phase, when the weak point will be in a different place.

Seismic Talus will do three attacks, and they will all be telegraphed pretty well.

  • A punch that sends his fist flying across the room. Running left or right from where he is facing is enough to dodge it.
  • His hands start to glow, and he spins in a circle. This has a very large area of effect, so run directly away from him.
  • He raises his hands above his head and slams them into the ground, and this leaves him open to attack from you but also does damage in a large area, so stand back a bit to avoid getting caught.

The glowing, pink weak point will start out directly under his body, then move to his elbow, and finally to his head. For the most part, the process is the same. Dodge attacks until he slams, or you can spawn an echo that will either distract him or land some shots on the weak spot for you. 

The weak point on the ground in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

When the weak point breaks off, take advantage of Sword mode to really dish out some damage. It’s a good idea to let him take some swings, especially with his flying fist, if you are out of sword energy. Dodging the fists will cause them to smash against the wall, dropping energy for you.

For the final step, you must let him slam, then do a jumping attack at his head to hit the weak point. You need to do two of these to knock the weak spot loose, and then you can follow up with attacks on the ground.

Once you do enough damage to the weak spot, the fight will be over, and you can progress with the story. If you need more help, check out our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom page for more useful guides.

