Where to find Advanced First Aid Kits in The Forever Winter - Staunch the Bleeding quest guide The Euruskans need some Advanced First Aid Kits, and you are going to need to brave the Forever Winter to get them.

Your first mission for the Euruskan faction in The Forever Winter will be Staunch the Bleeding, and they will need you to find four Advanced First Aid Kits. As you might guess from the name, these can be rare.

Where to find Advanced First Aid Kits in The Forever Winter - Staunch the Bleeding quest guide



Source: Shacknews

You can get Advanced First Aid Kits from large medical lockers or by looting the bodies of enemy troops. One of the best places I have found to get these is the first map, Scorched Enclave. Just like the hunt for European done parts, you don't need to get them all in one raid.

There are two places where the large medical lockers can spawn regularly. One is at the bottom of Tower 4, on the right side of the map, near where you spawn in at the Cemetery. The other is on the left side of the map. If you follow the walls around a central area with a low bunker on the left side near the huge pipes, you will often find a medical locker spawn there.

Frankly, either one is pretty risky, as heading outside The Innards is a dangerous game to play. There are a number of different spawn patterns to be aware of that should dictate how you play this map. It is also worth noting that these First Aid Kits are not guaranteed spawns in the lockers.



Source: Shacknews

If you spawn in and there are hunter droids running around at the bottom of the hill near the first building and big mechs on the left side, back up and wait them out. Eventually, their formation breaks down, and they wander off in search of victims instead of staying as a group. Head down to tower four and check out what is there.

If the droids are there and no mechs are on the far side, you might get lucky and be able to check both sides, but it is worth checking Tower 4 first and then backing up and moving all around the far side. Never cut across the middle; you will be left wide open to enemy fire.

If there are tanks on the left side, you are actually in luck. They will take each other out, with the survivors moving up toward the extraction at the large pipe, leaving the left side free for exploration. Just don’t make the mistake of thinking you can get to extraction on the left side, as there will be tanks waiting for you. Instead, go the long way and come at it from the right.

You should also take the time to check any bodies you come across, as most soldiers tend to carry some form of medical supplies on them, and you might just get lucky.

Now that you know where to get Advanced First Aid Kits, you can find more helpful guides on our The Forever Winter page.