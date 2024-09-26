Where to get the trampoline echo - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom The trampoline is incredibly useful in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. This is where to get it.

The trampoline echo in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom will allow you to create a trampoline wherever you need it. It’s super important, and this is how to get it nice and early in the game.

Where to find the trampoline echo - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Source: Shacknews

You can find the Trampoline Echo in the center of Suthorn village. Suthorn Village is one of the first places you will visit after escaping from your jail cell and making your way along the beach. If you have already gone too far, have no fear as there is a fast travel point very near the village.

It is actually the point marked on your map as your first destination once you are freed. You will need to go to the center of the village, where you will find the glowing trampoline beside the well. Interact with it by hitting the right trigger button to learn the echo.

Now that you know the echo, you can use it by holding right on the D-pad and then selecting it from the menu that pops up using the right thumbstick. After that, just hit Y to cast it anywhere you wish.

This is a very useful early echo as it will allow you to jump over annoying obstacles like steam vents with ease, and much more safely than jumping off boxes. It also allows you to get more height while using fewer triangles, which is excellent for more complex puzzles and environmental challenges.

