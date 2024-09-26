How to escape jail and get past the guards - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom No jail can hold you in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. If you know how to sneak out, of course.

In the opening moments of The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, we see our titular heroine thrown in jail. How horrible! Luckily, thanks to our new ability to create echoes, escape is just around the corner.

How to escape jail and get past the guards - The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Before we start our great escape, the first time the guards catch you, they send you back to your cell; after that, you will only get sent back to the start of the current section, so don’t fret if you make some mistakes.



Source: Shacknews

Up first, we need to get past a lone guard facing out from some crates, looking at our only way forward. Thankfully, we can sneak behind him. Create three tables in the corner, one stack of two, with another right beside it. This will form rough stairs, allowing us to climb up behind him, then sneak across.



Source: Shacknews

Up next, two guards are walking a circuit around some shelves and barrels. Make sure you grab the box echo, but we don’t actually need it here. If you let one guard cross, sneak in behind him, and stay close, you can make it all the way around without the other guard seeing you, then dart out to the left when you can. If you are struggling with the timing, close off the bottom part with boxes, which will stop the other guard from following.



Source: Shacknews

Walk past two guards who are chatting about breaking pots, and climb the ladder beyond. Sneak past the guards and grab the pot echo, then jump down to the ground. Grab a pot and throw it toward the top of the screen, then walk along the bottom after the guard is distracted.



Source: Shacknews

For the last guard, use a similar trick. Make a jar with an echo, then throw it toward the bottom of the screen to distract him. Sneak around the top to complete this stealth section and escape the jail.

Now that you are out of jail, if you need more helpful guides, be sure to check our The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom page.