Where to find European Drone Parts in The Forever Winter - Friends in Hostile Places quest guide Looking to make contact with new characters in The Forever Winter? Then they'll want a favor in return.

Making contacts is vitally important in The Forever Winter, and if you want to get your foot in the door with European and Eurasian NPCs, then you’ll need to find some European drone parts for them.

Where to find European Drone Parts in The Forever Winter



Personally, I think the easiest place to find these is near the Cemetery spawn on the Scorched Enclave map. This map works by rotating different battles that can play out on it, so you may need to run it a few times to get the parts, but that's okay.

This means that sometimes drones will spawn, and sometimes, they won't. Even with that issue, I have still found this to be one of the safest maps to loot. You can also try Ashen Mesa, but that map is brutal if you haven’t leveled up your character and weapons much. If you spawn in at night and there are piles of skulls everywhere, then there won't be any drones at all.

From the main spawn, walk down the decline past all the headstones until you arrive at the first structure, a double bunker with some room in the middle. Chill here for a minute or two, and some drones should come your way.



They need to be European drones, which are thin ones with a rotor cluster at the top and a metallic hoop at the bottom, not the ones that look almost like wasps. They will patrol this region and will lose a gunfight to any enemy that takes them on, except you. If you try to take them on, you will get turned into paste.



Wait until something takes them out, then move in and loot the wreckage to get the European drone parts you need. You might not get all three at once, but you don’t need to. You can head to the far side of the map and exfiltrate, keeping an eye open for more downed drones.

If you see one, great. If not, you can leave with just one or two parts and be that much closer to finishing the quest as your progress carries over. The critical thing to realize is that you can't just complete quests on a whim in this game. You need to run maps quite a few times to get the setup you need, so make sure you loot plenty of other supplies while doing that.

This is a good map to do repeated runs on, as you can have a water barrel spawn in the taller part of the bunker marked with the number four, so go in there and check each time. It's not as easy a water run as the Mech Trenches, but it's good. You also have a lock box spawn on the other side of that wall and a large loot container spawn, making it a spot that is worth running repeatedly.

