What to do with Large Lockboxes in The Forever Winter Large Lockboxes are a little confusing, but they are a great piece of loot in The Forever Winter.

There is a lot of loot up for grabs on your raids in The Forever Winter. If you manage to make it out alive, you could end up with some Large Lockboxes, but what do you actually do with them?

Can you open Large Lockboxes in The Forever Winter?



Source: Shacknews

While you might think that Large Lockboxes are meant to be opened to get at some goodies inside, this is not the case. They are actually sold to the vendors for a considerable amount of Credits. You can get up to 15,000 Credits for selling one of these items, and they are easy enough to find in many of the regions.

One is almost guaranteed to spawn in the same room where you can find the water on the Mech Trenches map, near the elevator. Once you exfiltrate from the raid, you will see a screen that shows you all the loot that you gathered, and it will usually have a button that says “open all boxes.”

This button is actually used to open a type of loot called gacha boxes. These gacha boxes contain an assortment of medical supplies, ammo, and other loot, but the button does nothing if you hit it when you have a Large Lockbox.

Instead, visit Heisenburg, just to the right of the main quest terminal, or go to Aramaki, who can be found to the left of where you store the water in what I am going to be calling the Blood Room. Either one will purchase loot that you don’t want in exchange for Credits. The Lockboxes are found under the Junk and Large Items tab on the right side of the screen.

These Credits can then be spent on supplies, weapons, and ammo, or you can use them to help fix various facets of The Innards and make life there less miserable.

