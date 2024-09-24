New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All characters and skills - The Forever Winter

Who do you want to risk the wilds within The Forever Winter?
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Fun Dog Studios
4

The Forever Winter is bleak and unforgiving, but the game contains an incredible atmosphere I haven’t felt in quite some time. What is this feeling deep inside as I hide amidst the rubble? It’s fear.

If you don’t want to be needlessly scared because you are playing with the wrong character, then you can find all the character skills listed below.

All characters and skills in The Forever Winter

Below, you will find the full skills and EXP costs for all five current characters in the game. While Gunhead is listed in the game, they are not presently available to play, and no information about their skills is known.

Old Man

The Old Man skills in The Forever Winter

Source: Shacknews
Skill Levels and XP Costs
Medical Expert
  1. Medical consumables heal 5% more health - 2000XP
  2. Medical consumables heal 10% more health - 6500XP
  3. Medical consumables heal 15% more health - 14000XP
  4. Medical consumables heal 20% more health - 22500XP
  5. Medical consumables heal 25% more health - 34500XP
RFL Expert
  1. RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
  1. HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
Rigs
  • Equipment Runner Rig - 2000 XP
  • Medium Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP
  • Pack Mule Rig - 14,000 XP
  • Heavy Container Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP

Scav Girl

The Scav Girl Skills in The Forever Winter

Source: Shacknews
Skill Levels and XP Costs
Sprinting Expert
  1. Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP
  2. Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP
  3. Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP
  4. Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP
  5. Sprinting with this character is 10% faster - 34500XP
PST Expert
  1. PST (pistol weapons) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. PST (pistol weapons) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. PST (pistol weapons) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. PST (pistol weapons) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. PST (pistol weapons) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
SMG Expert
  1. SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
Rigs
  • Enhanced Rig - 2000 XP
  • Enhanced Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP
  • Equipment Runner Rig - 14,000 XP
  • Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP

Mask Man

Mask Man Skills in The Forever Winter

Source: Shacknews
Skill Levels and XP Costs
RFL Expert
  1. RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
  1. HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
GRL Training
  1. Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP
  2. GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP
LMG Training
  1. Allow use of LMG (Light Machineguns) - 2000XP
  2. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP

Shaman

Shaman Skills in The Forever Winter

Source: Shacknews
Skill Levels and XP Costs
SMG Expert
  1. SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
SHG Expert
  1. 5% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns)- 2000XP
  2. 10% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 6500XP
  3. 15% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 14000XP
  4. 20% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 22500XP
  5. 25% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 34500XP
Sprinting Expert
  1. Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP
  2. Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP
  3. Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP
  4. Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP
Carry Capacity
  1. Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP
  2. Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP
  3. Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP
  4. Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP

Bag Man

Bag Man skills in The Forever Winter

Source: Shacknews
Skill Levels and XP Costs
Carry Capacity
  1. Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP
  2. Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP
  3. Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP
  4. Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP
  5. Character's rig containers hold 25% more weight and volume -34500XP
LMG Expert
  1. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. LMG (Light Machineguns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
GRL Training
  1. Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP
  2. GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
  1. HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
  2. HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
  3. HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
  4. HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
  5. HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

    September 24, 2024 2:27 PM

    Aidan O'Brien posted a new article, All characters and skills - The Forever Winter

    • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      September 24, 2024 3:30 PM

      Oh so you the one they fingered for this!
      Only 2 chars have Gunrunner Rig upgrades, and neither of them have LMG skilltree. I guess Heavy Rifle it is.

      • ColoradoCNC legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        September 24, 2024 3:38 PM

        I'm probably going to go for the shaman or the scav girl.

        • AxeMan808 moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          September 24, 2024 4:06 PM

          I feel a need to have a Gunrunner Rig. I saw a bunch of "Your rig cannot pick up dropped weapons" in peoples' playthroughs.

Hello, Meet Lola