All characters and skills - The Forever Winter Who do you want to risk the wilds within The Forever Winter?

The Forever Winter is bleak and unforgiving, but the game contains an incredible atmosphere I haven’t felt in quite some time. What is this feeling deep inside as I hide amidst the rubble? It’s fear.

If you don’t want to be needlessly scared because you are playing with the wrong character, then you can find all the character skills listed below.

All characters and skills in The Forever Winter

Below, you will find the full skills and EXP costs for all five current characters in the game. While Gunhead is listed in the game, they are not presently available to play, and no information about their skills is known.

Old Man



Source: Shacknews

Skill Levels and XP Costs Medical Expert Medical consumables heal 5% more health - 2000XP Medical consumables heal 10% more health - 6500XP Medical consumables heal 15% more health - 14000XP Medical consumables heal 20% more health - 22500XP Medical consumables heal 25% more health - 34500XP RFL Expert RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP HRF Expert HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP Rigs Equipment Runner Rig - 2000 XP

Medium Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP

Pack Mule Rig - 14,000 XP

Heavy Container Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP

Scav Girl



Source: Shacknews

Skill Levels and XP Costs Sprinting Expert Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP Sprinting with this character is 10% faster - 34500XP PST Expert PST (pistol weapons) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP PST (pistol weapons) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP PST (pistol weapons) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP PST (pistol weapons) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP PST (pistol weapons) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP SMG Expert SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP Rigs Enhanced Rig - 2000 XP

Enhanced Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP

Equipment Runner Rig - 14,000 XP

Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP

Mask Man



Source: Shacknews

Skill Levels and XP Costs RFL Expert RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP HRF Expert HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP GRL Training Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP LMG Training Allow use of LMG (Light Machineguns) - 2000XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP

Shaman



Source: Shacknews

Skill Levels and XP Costs SMG Expert SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP SHG Expert 5% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns)- 2000XP 10% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 6500XP 15% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 14000XP 20% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 22500XP 25% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 34500XP Sprinting Expert Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP Carry Capacity Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP

Bag Man



Source: Shacknews

Skill Levels and XP Costs Carry Capacity Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP Character's rig containers hold 25% more weight and volume -34500XP LMG Expert LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP LMG (Light Machineguns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP GRL Training Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP HRF Expert HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP