All characters and skills - The Forever Winter

The Forever Winter is bleak and unforgiving, but the game contains an incredible atmosphere I haven’t felt in quite some time. What is this feeling deep inside as I hide amidst the rubble? It’s fear.
If you don’t want to be needlessly scared because you are playing with the wrong character, then you can find all the character skills listed below.
All characters and skills in The Forever Winter
Below, you will find the full skills and EXP costs for all five current characters in the game. While Gunhead is listed in the game, they are not presently available to play, and no information about their skills is known.
Old Man
Skill
Levels and XP Costs
Medical Expert
Medical consumables heal 5% more health - 2000XP
Medical consumables heal 10% more health - 6500XP
Medical consumables heal 15% more health - 14000XP
Medical consumables heal 20% more health - 22500XP
Medical consumables heal 25% more health - 34500XP
RFL Expert
RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
Rigs
Equipment Runner Rig - 2000 XP
Medium Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP
Pack Mule Rig - 14,000 XP
Heavy Container Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP
Scav Girl
Skill
Levels and XP Costs
Sprinting Expert
Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP
Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP
Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP
Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP
Sprinting with this character is 10% faster - 34500XP
PST Expert
PST (pistol weapons) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
PST (pistol weapons) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
PST (pistol weapons) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
PST (pistol weapons) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
PST (pistol weapons) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
SMG Expert
SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
Rigs
Enhanced Rig - 2000 XP
Enhanced Gunrunner Rig - 6500 XP
Equipment Runner Rig - 14,000 XP
Equipment Gunrunner Rig - 22500 XP
Mask Man
Skill
Levels and XP Costs
RFL Expert
RFL (rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
RFL (rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
RFL (rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
RFL (rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
RFL (rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
GRL Training
Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP
LMG Training
Allow use of LMG (Light Machineguns) - 2000XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP
Shaman
Skill
Levels and XP Costs
SMG Expert
SMG (submachine guns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
SMG (submachine guns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
SHG Expert
5% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns)- 2000XP
10% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 6500XP
15% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 14000XP
20% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 22500XP
25% smaller scatter pattern for SHG (shotguns) - 34500XP
Sprinting Expert
Sprinting with this character is 2% faster - 2000XP
Sprinting with this character is 4% faster - 6500XP
Sprinting with this character is 6% faster - 14000XP
Sprinting with this character is 8% faster - 22500XP
Carry Capacity
Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP
Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP
Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP
Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP
Bag Man
Skill
Levels and XP Costs
Carry Capacity
Character's rig containers hold 5% more weight and volume -2000XP
Character's rig containers hold 10% more weight and volume -6500XP
Character's rig containers hold 15% more weight and volume -14000XP
Character's rig containers hold 20% more weight and volume -22500XP
Character's rig containers hold 25% more weight and volume -34500XP
LMG Expert
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
LMG (Light Machineguns) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
GRL Training
Allow use of GRL (Grenade Launchers) - 2000XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 5% more accurate - 6500XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 10% more accurate - 14000XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 15% more accurate - 22500XP
GRL (grenade launchers) are 2o% more accurate - 34500XP
HRF Expert
HRF (heavy rifles) are 5% more accurate- 2000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 10% more accurate - 6500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 15% more accurate - 14000XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 20% more accurate - 22500XP
HRF (heavy rifles) are 25% more accurate - 34500XP
