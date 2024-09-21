How to complete the Problem Child Challenge in BitLife It's time to be a royal pain as you grow up with a serious chip on your shoulder in BitLife.

The week’s BitLife challenge sends us all back to school as a kid with a big chip on our shoulders. No sports this time unless you count being mean to people and getting in trouble.

How to complete the Problem Child Challenge in BitLife

As always, there are five different steps to complete this week:

Insult five or more classmates while in primary school

Be suspended from primary school

Be expelled from secondary school

Have a 0% relationship with a parent

Break out of juvie

Source: Shacknews

This one will be interesting, as you will certainly not be liked by most folks who know you in this life. Go to the School menu, then click on the name of the school at the top of the next screen. Then select Class, find a classmate, and select them. In the menu that pops up, scroll down to Insult and let them know what you think of them. Sometimes, they will reply back, and this can lead to a fight, which you might as well have to try and get the next part of the challenge done. You can pick on people who already dislike you to increase the odds of this happening.

You can hit your five people to insult very quickly. Remember that friends won’t count for this challenge; they have to be classmates.

Be suspended from primary school

To get suspended from primary school, just keep on insulting people. Insult your classmates, your teachers, anyone that you can. If the option comes up to fight, then go for it. Take options that are not too serious, liking kicking a leg, and you will soon get suspended.

Be expelled from secondary school

This is the same as before; you just need to make all your behavior much worse when you can. Keep insulting people, keep fighting, but take more severe measures during those fights.. If you ever have the opportunity to do bad things to a teacher, then definitely take it.

Break out of juvie

Source: Shacknews

To break out of juvie, you need to go to juvie, and the easiest way to do this is to go to the Crime activity, select Burglary, and let yourself get caught while robbing the house. To escape, open the Juvie menu and select Escape, then solve the puzzle. This won't be too hard as it is Juvie, not Jail. Remember, the guard will move twice for every move you make, so you must think carefully. The guard will always try to move toward you and will move horizontally first, so you can trap them on the walls and awkward corners to make your escape.

You can usually try one escape a year, and if you get caught, you will likely get another year on your sentence, which is actually helpful for this challenge.

Have a 0% relationship with a parent

Once again, it's a pretty easy one, especially if you have a stepdad in the game. Just insult them, ignore them, and make life as awkward for them as you possibly can. Refuse to go on trips, throw tantrums, insult them, and be generally ungrateful.

The only awkward part about this set of challenges is that there is something a time limit for some of them, but you should be able to get it all done before you leave school if you are just annoying enough to everyone around you.

Now that you have finished the Problem Child Challenge in BitLife, make sure you try to be a bit more grateful in your life!