We are truly in a wondrous and exciting time when it comes to the classic fighters. The Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection brought a bundle of awesome arcade titles to modern platforms and the Capcom Fighting Collection 2 full of even more goodness is coming in 2025. Even so, we can’t help but find ourselves pining for new Vs. Capcom goodness. With that in mind, the Shacknews staff shared their thoughts on which brand they’d like to see throw down against Capcom’s collection of fighters.

Shack Chat: What's your dream Vs. Capcom game?

Sega/Atlus - Ozzie Mejia, Senior Editor vs. Capcom

Capcom has taken on some big rosters with their share of bruisers, and also their cartoonish mascots. Sega and Atlus could match them on that front and introduce some dream matchups to boot. Who from Capcom wants to go at it with Wolf from Virtua Fighter? Who will go toe-to-toe with Kazuma Kiryu from Yakuza/Like A Dragon? Who will challenge Yuki or Joker from Persona? Will Mega Man step up and take on Sonic the Hedgehog? Can Phoenix Wright keep up the rhythm against Amigo and his maracas?

Name the battlefield while you're at it. Head over to San Francisco where Crazy Taxi is unfolding in the background. Would a bunch of monkeys from Super Monkey Ball like to watch the action from their home world? Can the fighters keep it quiet while they fight in front of a Two Point Hospital?

Sega and Atlus ready to fight against Capcom's best. The fights will get intense and they'll also get silly.

Square Enix - TJ Denzer, Senior Shacknews fight boy

Source: Bandai Namco

The universe of Square Enix characters across all of its RPGs is vast and awesome, and it has potential for some amazing fights. Just look at Dissidia Final Fantasy. Those games aren’t perfect by any stretch, but they were an awesome celebration of Final Fantasy through the ages as we pit characters from across the games against each other in real-time. 2B from Nier Automata (published by Square Enix) also found her way to Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising and Noctis from Final Fantasy 15 ended up as a guest character in Tekken 7, so the blueprints for these characters as 2D or 3D fighters is there. Also, I’d love to have some fun and fresh meat in the mix. Throw in characters from the Octopath, Tales, Mana, or Dragon Quest series and you have a cast I’d love to pit against Ryu and the Capcom universe.

Fortnite - Asif Khan, CEO/EIC/EIEIO, played Fortnite a few times

Source: Epic Games

Since Fortnite had basically every crossover under the sun, I think it is only fitting to pit the Capcom roster against all of those entertainment and video game characters. This would also open the door to some wacky matchups like Ariana Grande vs. E. Honda or Eminem vs. Mega Man. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. vs. Zangief is what the FGC world needs right now. Make it so, Tim Sweeney.

Rare - Sam Chandler, Lover not a fighter

Source: Rare

There aren’t a lot of developers out there with a catalogue of characters that could fill out a full roster of fighters. But there is Rare. With a history of video games spanning decades, across multiple consoles, there are just so many possibilities. I’d love to see Conker take to the fighting genre and throw down with the best. There are just so many series that have potential: Perfect Dark, Battletoads, Killer Instict, Blast Corps, Jet Force Gemini, Banjo-Kazooie, or even a modern title like Sea of Thieves!

Pokemon - Donovan Erskine, Pokemon Master

Source: Bandai Namco

While I had my fun with Pokken Tournament, it’s not the fighter I want from my favorite gaming franchise. I’d love a modern 2D fighter with Pokemon, and I know Capcom could deliver something excellent. In a perfect world, it would look something like Street Fighter 3, as Pokemon models look best in 2D. However, I wouldn’t say no to something more in line with SF6, either.

Nintendo - Steve Tyminski, Stevetendo Show host, A little punchy!

Source: Nintendo

I know it might sound cliché for me to pick here but I’m going with Nintendo as the ideal company to fight against Capcom in a Vs. Capcom-type game. It will never happen but it would be interesting to see Mario duke it out with some of the Capcom characters. I also have to say that the game wouldn’t be perfect unless Capcom dusted off some of their old school properties to join the fray, like the Snow Brothers. It wouldn’t be a fighter if you couldn’t have the Mario Bros take on the Snow Bros. It would also be neat to have a cutscene where Mega Man has to decide if he is going to fight for the Capcom side or the Nintendo side. There are good answers to this question but anytime I get to mention Snow Brothers is a good day.

And there you have it. That covers our dream Vs. Capcom games, but what’s yours? Sound off in the Shacknews Chatty comment section below and have a great weekend! Be sure to check out our review of Marvel Vs. Capcom Fighting Collection as well.