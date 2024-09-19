Frostpunk 2 PC system requirements Take a look at the minimum and recommended PC requirements for Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 is a game that will chill you to your core, but while it’s doing that it’ll make your PC run hot due to its dazzling looks. To ensure your rig is up to the task of churning out these slick graphics, take a look at the Frostpunk 2 system requirements. Below you’ll find the minimum and recommended hardware.

Source: 11 bit studios

The Frostpunk 2 system requirements are rather reserved with the minimum requirements. This means that most players should have no trouble at least booting the game up on PC and enjoying the frosty conditions. Even the recommended specs shouldn’t be too much of a stretch for most gamers.

Frostpunk 2 PC system requirements Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10/11 64-bit Windows 10/11 64-bit CPU AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 2.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 or Intel Core i7 2.8 GHz RAM 8 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU AMD RX 550 4 GB VRAM or NVIDIA GTX 1050 Ti 4 GB VRAM or Intel ARC A310 4GB VRAM AMD RX 5700 8 GB VRAM or NVIDIA 2060 Super RTX 8 GB VRAM or Intel ARC A770 8 GB VRAM HDD 30 GB SSD 30 GB SSD DirectX Version 12 Version 12

As you can see, the minimum requirements need only a GTX 1050 Ti, a graphics card that is now quite out-dated. And yet, it’s able to do the job to make a game like Frostpunk 2 look as good as it does. For the recommended specs, you’re going to need something more powerful. Those with a 2060 series should fine their systems up to scratch.

Players should note that you are required to have a 64-bit operating system, either Windows 10 or 11 will do. You must also have Frostpunk 2 installed on an SSD. No more platter discs for you! But beyond that, everything here is feasible to hit at least the minimum specs.

With the Frostpunk 2 system requirements sorted out, you can dive into 11 bit studios’ critically acclaimed sequel. Be sure to check out our Frostpunk 2 review as well as out Frostpunk 2 page for guides to help you navigate this new world.