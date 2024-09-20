How to get more Prefabs - Frostpunk 2 Increase your supply of Prefabs so you can continue to construct new buildings in Frostpunk 2.

Prefabs are used to construct districts in Frostpunk 2. If you start running low on Prefabs, you will be unable to build anything, which means you’ll be stuck with limited housing, industry, and other areas your citizens need. There are a few ways to get more Prefabs and maintain a steady supply for weeks to come.

How to get more Prefabs

Prefabs are earned by constructing Extraction or Industrial Districts on a Prefab resource node. Once constructed, these regions will begin to supply a steady stream of Prefabs into your collection. Note that unlike food, materials, and other goods, you do not need an actual stockpile hub. Prefabs is a currency like heatstamps and cores: no space needed!

Build an Extraction or Industrial District on a Prefab resource node to earn more Prefabs.

When you find a Prefab node, you will need to decide between making an Extraction District and an Industrial District. Extraction Districts yield more Prefabs, but Industrial Districts can be switched from creating Prefabs to creating Goods. This is a great way to get more goods if you’re struggling to keep your population happy.

Another way to get Prefabs is to demolish a district. Whenever a district can no longer supply materials (like if a coal mine is empty), demolish it to recoup the Prefabs and even the works – this is a good way to get more workforce.

Some regions might show Prefabs as a potential discovery.

There are also opportunities to get Prefabs by exploring the surrounding region. Look for a territory that has Prefabs as a possible finding and then send your scouts to the area. It’s not an immediate bump to your supplies, or even a guarantee, but it’s another way to try and get some more.

The Prefabs resource is required in constructing every single district and building in Frostpunk 2. By ensuring you have a steady supply of Prefabs, you can rest easy knowing you have the resources to make whatever you need when the time comes.