How to get more Cores - Frostpunk 2 Learn the best way to get more Cores in Frostpunk 2 so you can settle new places and create some important structures.

Cores are the scarcest resource in Frostpunk 2. These are extremely valuable, as they are needed to create some of the more late-game districts and push out into the frozen frontier. Getting more Cores is always a good idea, as having a decent supply will mean you’re not rushing to find them.

How to get Cores

Some expeditions into areas will reveal deposits of cores that can be collected.

Cores are collected by searching the frontier or by extracting them from resource nodes. When you get to the point where you can push out from New London and look into the surrounding areas, click on a region to see its potential rewards. Cores will be marked on the potential findings section. After exploring an area, you might find a point of interest that has a Core you can harvest. This is also a great way to get more workers or even other resources like Prefabs.

Some locations will have cores as a resource that can be extracted. There is typically only a handful in a given deposit.

The other way to get a Core is from gathering them in the same manner you would materials and food. A location like Winterhome Ruins might contain some Core deposits that can be harvested by building an Extraction District on it. This will be a temporary construction as these deposits tend to only hold half a dozen units.

Before you go spending Cores on something, considering how many you have and how many you might need in the future. It is quite tough to get more, so try and plan ahead. To help you plan further, take a look at our Frostpunk 2 page where you’ll find valuable information necessary to your survival.