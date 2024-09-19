Lies of P director teases new music & art from its upcoming DLC Jiwon Choi thanked fans for their support on the first anniversary of Lies of P's launch and shared a few tidbits of what's coming next for the game.

It’s already been a year since developer Neowiz put out Lies of P, giving player an awesome steampunk Soulslike that many regard as one of the best of the genre. Neowiz has already confirmed a sequel and DLC are in the works, but today the director of the game shared one of our first looks at what’s going on with Lies of P. It’s looking like we’re headed for some interesting new adventures on a snowy coast in the upcoming DLC.

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi shared tidbits of Lies of P’s upcoming content in an anniversary post this week. Lies of P’s upcoming DLC is still down the line a bit, but we got an image and some music from the content. The song is pretty, but the image tells quite the story. It would appear that P (the name given to what is essentially Pinocchio), standing in frosty little outpost looking up to a rocky hill that holds an ominous lighthouse. The lighthouse has an eerie glow about it, and it looks like we’re going to be trying to get there.

Lies of P came out this week in 2023, putting a Victorian steampunk aesthetic on the tale of Pinocchio and setting him and his regular friends in a world where robots are utilized for just about everything. Unfortunately, that turns out to be quite disastrous when they revolted against humankind and turn the city of Krat into a bloodbath. We very much enjoyed this game’s take on the Soulslike formula, featuring a mix-and-match weapon system and a variety of arms to augment P’s ability to fight, and for that, it earned quite a successful Shacknews review.

It's hard to believe it’s already been a year since Lies of P blew us away, but we’re excited to see what comes next for Neowiz. As we wait for details on the DLC and sequel, stay tuned to the Lies of P topic for more coverage here.