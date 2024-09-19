ShackStream: Thursday night flight from Montreal to Toronto Join Jan as he continues his tour of North America in Microsoft Flight Simulator with a leg from CYUL to CYYZ.

This week, Jan will continue his trip across major metropolitan cities in North America in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Tonight, he'll fly the PMDG 737-800 from Montreal to Toronto.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will depart from Montreal-Trudeau International (CYUL) in Montreal, leaving behind the Embraer E175 and stepping up to PMDG's 737-800. Flying as Westjet 3550, this short 1-hour flight to Toronto Pearson International Airport (CYYZ) should provide plenty of time to see how FS2Crew's Animated FO is performing these days. So grab some pretzels and mini cans of your favorite beverage and join Jan!

