ShackStream: Eldenvania Episode 6 We defeated Rennala, gained the ability to respec, and unlocked new holy powers! It's time to venture into Caelid and face Radahn.

Welcome, Shackers! Eldenvania returns this week with another adventure as we continue our playthrough of Elden Ring as a Castlevania game! Last week, we ventured into the Raya Lucaria and defeated Rennala and her army of creepy nerd children, gaining the power of respec. This week sees us unlock a new power, and we’re going to use it immediately as we venture into the depths of Caelid!

Join us as we go live with Eldenvania on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 3 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

In case you forgot, here are the rules of the Eldenvania run, as imposed by myself:

A whip must be used as the main weapon. It will have holy attributes.

Castlevania subweapon stand-ins can be used, but not as the main weapon, including holy water pots, daggers, and an axe to name a few. Special versions of items like Kukri can be used as long as it fits a subweapon class.

Flasks cannot be used readily. We have a talisman that restores FP on kills (acting as Hearts), and a flask heal can only be used if we discover a secret wall (wall chicken rule).

With the new holy power of “cross boomerangs,” can we survive the deadly wasteland of Caelid and its rot-brained master? Find out as we go live with Eldenvania shortly!