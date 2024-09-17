Does Zenless Zone Zero have cross-progression? Can you bring your Zenless Zone Zero progress with you between platforms?

Zenless Zone Zero is going from strength to strength, and the growing roster of characters and increasing areas to explore are attracting more players. If you are considering jumping in, you may wonder if the game has cross-progression.

Does Zenless Zone Zero have cross-progression?

Source: HoYoverse

Zenless Zone Zero has cross-progression, allowing you to bring your progress with you across all devices on which the game is available. So, whether you are playing on PC, PlayStation, or mobile devices, you can keep your team intact. The important thing to know is that you need to log in with the same HoYoverse ID to keep the progress going; otherwise, you will be starting a fresh account.

This is especially important for PlayStation 5 accounts, where you will need to link your PlayStation Network account and your HoYoverse account. To do so, log into the HoYoverse site on your account, then go to the Link Account section.

The final element, and maybe most important, is that you cannot server-hop. So, if you play on the European server on mobile and wish to play on PlayStation 5, you will need to play on European servers there to bring your progress with you.

Once you are all set up, you can happily explore the Hollows in New Eridu and keep your teams, weapons, and characters with you. This is good news for Xbox players with access to other systems, as at least you can play the game somewhere else for now and then bring all your progress with you to Xbox if the game ever releases for that platform.

