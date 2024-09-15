Grand Festival Past, Present & Future Splatfest results - Splatoon 3 The Grand Festival Splatfest has finished in Splatoon 3 and there can be only one winner out of the teams: Past, Present, or Future.

The Grand Festival Splatfest in Splatoon 3 has come to a close. With players fighting for their chosen team (Past, Present, or Future), finding out the winner of what might be the final Splatfest is a big deal. This time, the competition wasn’t even close as one team swept the floor with all the others.

Past, Present, and Future Splatfest winner

The winner of the Grand Festival Splatfest is Past! Fans of all things nostalgic dominated nearly every single category during this event, managing to walk away with 500 points.

Past, Present, Future Splatfest Past Present Future Conch Shells 33.42% (45p) 33.93% (90p) 32.65% Votes 24.75% (35p) 57.36% (70p) 17.89% Open 34.87% (120p) 33.57% (60p) 31.56% Pro 36.29% (120p) 32.83% (60p) 30.88% Tricolor Battle 35.43% (180p) 33.54% 90 (90p) 31.03% Total points 500 370 0

For the Conch Shell category, it was actually Present that managed to earn the most, scoring 33.93 percent, marginally more than Past.



Source: Nintendo

For the votes, it was here that Present won again! The team earned 57.36 percent of the votes from all players, with Past securing less than a quarter and Future unable to push out of the mid-teens.

Despite not even having a quarter of the players, Past managed to crush the competition in the Clout categories. The Open bracket saw Past get 34.87 percent of the victories, 36.29 percent of the victories in Pro, and Tricolor Battle had the team earn 35.43 percent of the wins. Admittedly, this was a close race here with Present nipping at the heels the whole time.

At the end of the Grand Festival, though, Past walked away with 500 points, Present amassed 370 points, while Future got absolutely nothing! Congratulations to all the teams. Be sure to take a look at our Splatoon 3 page for more information about the game and what might be coming next.