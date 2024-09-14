How to complete the Sly Duper Challenge in BitLife Are you ready to be a a sneaky thief and live a life of crime in BitLife?

It’s time for the weekly challenge in BitLife, and this time, the game is paying homage to sneaky PlayStation 2-era characters. We’ll slip into the shoes of a sneaky thief this time, so grab your cane, and let's get to work.

There are five steps to this week’s challenge, some of which are easier than others.

Be born a male.

Rob 5 or more houses.

Pirate 5 or more porches.

Rob a bank while wearing a furry suit.

Run from the cops two or more times.

This is easy, as you simply select the male option when starting a new life. If you have God Mode, you can make your life easier by setting yourself up with some solid stats at the start of your game, but you will need to fork over some real-world cash for that. I would suggest doing as many activities as you can in your school years, like running or athletics.

Rob 5 or more houses

Yes, it’s crime time yet again for these BitLife challenges. If you go to the Activities tab and select Crime, you will be able to rob houses by selecting the Burglary option, but you will need to play through the first 18 years of your life and get out of school before you can start to throw your life away for easy money. Select the victim that seems like the most straightforward job each time, and get stealing.

Remember, you only need to finish the mini-game with one item to have successfully robbed the house. Focus on dodging the pets and not getting caught more than maximizing your profits. Just click on the screen to go down the corridors and stay one step ahead of the homeowner.

Pirate 5 or more porches

Once again, make your way to the Activities tab and the Crime option. Now, select Porch Pirate to be the worst person in the neighborhood and start stealing from the doorsteps of others. Once again, select the houses you wish to steal from and be prepared to run from the cops if they show up.

Rob a bank while wearing a furry suit.

To wear a furry suit while robbing a bank, just choose it as your disguise in the menu while you are getting set up for the bank job. Like all the other crime options, just go into Activities, Crime, and then Bank Robbery. The disguise is not guaranteed, so try to rob a bank each year until one shows up.

Successfully run from the cops two or more times

This is likely to happen naturally while you play, but if you just so happen to be a crime genius, you will need to commit burglaries and get caught to have the cops show up. If they do catch you, you won’t spend too long in jail, but your childhood athletics and running should have set you up to pull this one off pretty easily.

And there you go, a life of crime, but at least you got all the BitLife tasks for the Sly Duper Challenge completed.