Destiny 2: Episode: Revenant dungeon release date & time Bungie has revealed the release date of the dungeon coming with Episode: Revenant in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2’s next content drop, Episode: Revenant, will have its own dungeon and Bungie has announced its release date. But more than that, the dungeon in this new Episode will be unlike any other dungeon release before it thanks to a very special limited-time mechanic.

Destiny 2: Episode: Revenant dungeon release date

The Destiny 2: Episode: Revenant dungeon is scheduled to release on Friday, October 11, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. This gives players a few days after the release of Revenant to prepare for what will be a Destiny first. This new dungeon will have a Contest Mode!



Source: Bungie

On September 12, 2024, Bungie announced the release date for the upcoming dungeon in its TWID. Though the dungeon section of the blog post was light on details, Bungie did reveal that it would be the first dungeon in Destiny 2 history to include a Contest Mode. How this Contest Mode will work is currently unknown, however, Bungie has promised more details in the weeks ahead.

For those not in the know, Contest Mode is typically reserved for new raids. The mode is only available for 48 hours and severely limits players’ Power, rendering them unable to deal optimal damage while also receiving more damage than usual. It’s a way for veterans to really test themselves. How this will work with the dungeon is anyone’s guess, but it’s likely to be the same, which means we could see some limited-time emblems for those who manage to clear it!

With the release date of the Episode: Revenant dungeon announced, now is the time to start preparing for its release. It might be worth hoarding some bounties to level up the Artifact as it might have some valuable perks. Be sure to keep an eye on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more information.