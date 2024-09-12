Deadlock patch notes for September 12, 2024 update The patch notes for the September 12 update for Deadlock changes lane allocation, opens matchmaking to 24/7, tweaks heroes, and much more.

Deadlock has received another update on September 12, 2024. The following patch notes include such changes as opening up matchmaking in all regions to be 24/7, shakes up the lane allocation split, takes another pass at a bunch of heroes, and a lot more.

Deadlock patch notes – September 12, 2024



Source: Shacknews

The following patch notes come courtesy of the Deadlock forums. Check out our guide on how to access the Deadlock forums if you’re running into issues.

General Changes

Matchmaking is now open 24/7 for all regions

Added new minimap Updated base asset and added new unique Hero Icons​ Neutral Camps are now represented by a highlight glow on the buildings they are located within​

The Orange Lane (Orchard) is now the Green Lane (Greenwich)​

Added a new behavior system. Players can temporarily lose access to certain capabilities in the game. The controls include Matchmaking, Voice Chat, Text Chat, Pausing, and Reporting. The system for tracking is active now, however we will wait on most penalties for a few days as we review the results.

There is now a low priority queue. The primary way to enter this is through abandoning games, but it can include other behavior. You must complete the required amount of games (escalates based on low priority frequency) to be able to return to using matchmaking normally.

Regularly misreporting players will result in you losing the reporting function and may in some cases cause you to go into low priority as well.

New players that are queued solo will only match with other new players until they get 4 wins

The lane allocation of 1-1-2-2- and 2-2-1-1 will no longer be a possible setup

A 6 player party will no longer match against solo players. This may result in longer queue times for 6 stacks.

AFK players will be automatically kicked out after a few minutes

Abandon Match dialog is now more clear about consequences of leaving

Abandon Match now has a time delay before you can click it to help protect against some accidental cases

Added custom hotkeys per hero

Bounce Pad visuals have been replaced with a wind fan (no mechanic changes). The effects also indicate the travel path.

Added little spirit frog legs to the Soul Urn

Orange zipline is now green

Space Bar no longer cancels abilities. Abilities can be pressed again to cancel the ones that have a cancel state.

The Alternate Cast modes "Modifier Button" and "Alternate Cast Button" have had their behaviors merged

Added UI button hints when using "Alternate Cast Button" in some extra cases

Added a slider for Double Tap Alternate Cast timing

Added a slider for Press and Hold Alternate Cast required time

Changes to Scoreboard (TAB) and Extra Info (ALT) Previously there was a lot of crossover between the TAB and ALT modes during gameplay. In this update we have separated the behavior of these two modes to better serve different functions. The keys used for each of these modes can be swapped within Keybinds Settings.​

​Scoreboard (TAB):​ Enables cursor mode​ Displays Scoreboard​ Displays Damage Summary​ Allows minimap ping and draw​

​Extra Info (ALT):​ No longer enables cursor mode​ Quick-upgrade Abilities (ie. ALT+1) each of these can be individually remapped​ Can now more easily map ALT as an Alternate Cast button​ Displays extra information on HUD (ie. Zipline Speed Boost Cooldown) - we plan to expand upon this in future updates​

Client performance improvements

Game now automatically starts preloading the map once the client is launched, to help reduce load time for most users

Sand Box orb practice area now displays the time in milliseconds that you hit the orb after spawning

Added a console command (private_lobby_create) to allow players to create custom lobbies using our servers. This has very temp UI. Once we add a real UI to it along with some misc features, we'll add a non-console way to host custom lobbies.

Upgrade ability keys are now customizable (Current defaults are ALT+1, ALT+2, etc)

Adjusted Midboss low health roar sound to be more distinct from spawn sound

Added Maximum FPS Sliders for Dashboard and In-Game

Removed Pause limit for hero testing, coop bot matches, and the tutorial

Added support for launching the game in a secondary monitor properly

Fixed friends menu scrolling up automatically when it shouldn't

Fixed being unable to invite offline users to a party

Fixed invite tooltips on friends menu not being positioned correctly

Metal Skin effects revisions

Seven's Static Charge effects improvement to make the boundary more clear

Updated medic healing beam colors to be consistent with other heals

Melee troopers no longer play swipe effect (to reduce some unnecessary noise)

Added better indication when all four active slots are full

Updated Ice Dome to fix some performance related issues

Updated Torment visual effects to reduce some noise

Added sound for Tesla Bullets proc

Added sound for Toxic Bullets proc

Divine Barrier wings no longer fully opaque

Reduced intensity of last hit status effect

Updated Echo Shard sound effects

Added low ammo indication sound

Improved clarity for Seven casting and channeling sounds

Updated Refresher effects colors from green to purple

Minor updates to Abram's Seismic Impact to resolve some states faster to reduce visual noise

Updated Lady Geist Blood Bomb, Life Drain, Malice, and Soul Exchange sounds

Added Shoulder Charge wall impact effects

Changed open mic audio settings to allow open mic to opt in to team chat or party chat

Updated effects for the Warp Stone bullet resist buff

Added Lucky Shot proc sound effect

Updated Berserker buff effects

Adjusted Shiv's running reload animation

Added wall impact animation for Abram's Shoulder Charge

Lowered gun arm during Abram's jump animation to not obscure reticle

Soul Jar return location effects will change color based on the captured state of the Soul Jar

Lady Geist Blood bomb revisions to improve visibility in team fights

Improved visibility of heroes caught in the Singularity

Distance field shadows and AO no longer visible behind cosmic veils

Added sliders for FSR and FSR2 sharpness

Updated Wraith, Grey Talon, and Infernus VO

Walker AoE Stomp has new effects

Viscous Splatter effects have been adjusted

Revised Silencer cast and duration sounds

Added Rebirth channel and revive sounds

Added Infuser cast sound

Audio bug fixes related to switching spectating targets

Misc Gameplay

Orbs now favor the claimer rather than the denier when both impact within a very narrow window of each other

Flex Slot moved from "First Walker" to "Two Walkers"

All ability and item cooldowns increased by 6% globally

Max respawn time now happens at 35 minutes rather than 40 minutes

T4 Items Cost reduced from 6300 to 6200

Shield regeneration time reduced from 60s to 50s

Wall Jump activation has been made more lenient

Wall Jump launch angle can now be steered a bit more

Jump shooting lockout period reduced from 0.25s to 0.15s

Souls from bosses now appear much more spread out

Rope climbing speed increased from 13 to 14

Taking non-dot damage while on a rope slows you by 30%

Improved Heavy melee hit registration

Mid Boss warning now happens at 60% instead of 50%

Walker beam max range (the sticky portion after being acquired) reduced by 20% (50m to 40m)

Successful Parry CD reduced from 0.5s to 0.25s

Fixed Alt Fires not working with conditional bonuses (like Close Range)

Melee trooper hitbox improved

Fixed Medic Troopers sometimes using their heal on Guardian boss

Fixed multiple heroes getting the power-up bonus by standing on top of it before spawns

Fixed your gun reloading down to a smaller magazine when reloading with higher ammo than your max

Weapon Items

Headshot Booster: Bonus damage reduced from 45 to 40

High-Velocity Mag: Weapon Damage reduced from 14% to 12%

Restorative Shot: Healing from heroes increased from 35 to 40

Restorative Shot: Healing from troopers increased from 10 to 15

Hollow Point Round: Conditional Weapon Damage increased from 20% to 22%

Rapid Rounds: Fire Rate reduced from 12% to 9%

Rapid Rounds: No longer provides -50 Max Health

Active Reload: Lifesteal reduced from 22% to 20%

Mystic Shot: Spirit damage now considers bullet falloff

Mystic Shot: Cooldown reduced from 6s to 5s

Berserker: Bullet Resist reduced from 8% to 7%

Long Range: Bullet Shield increased from +90 to +140

Melee Charge: Charge distance bonus is moved to innate section

Melee Charge: Passive now has a 8s cooldown

Melee Charge: When passive triggers, you deal bonus +20% Melee Damage

Melee Charge: Now gives a UI indication when reload procs

Soul Shredder Bullets: Weapon Damage increased from 6% to 7%

Fleetfoot: Active move speed reduced from 4 to 3

Fleetfoot: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 18s

Fleetfoot: Health increased from +75 to +90

Warpstone: Range reduced from 13m to 11m

Heroic Aura: Active movement speed bonus reduced from 3 to 2

Burst Fire: Now provides +70 Health

Sharpshooter: Bullet Health increased from +175 to +200

Hunter's Aura: Bullet Resist reduction reduced from -10% to -9%

Titanic Magazine: Bullet Resist increased from 15% to 18%

Alchemical Fire: Spirit Power increased from +7 to +11

Crippling Headshot: Debuff duration reduced from 5s to 4s

Lucky Shot: Bonus Damage increased from 80% to 90%

Glass Cannon: Max stacks increased from 5 to 7

Silencer: Damage increased from 15% to 20%

Frenzy: Linger duration increased from 4s to 6s

Vitality Items

Healing Rite: Now grants +3 Spirit Power

Enduring Spirit: Spirit Lifesteal increased from 8% to 10%

Melee Lifesteal: Melee damage reduced from 15% to 13%

Health Nova: Now requires Healing Rite

Health Nova: Now grants +4 Spirit Power

Health Nova: Range reduced from 18m to 15m

Divine Barrier: Bullet Shield shield reduced from 300 to 260

Divine Barrier: Spirit Shield shield reduced from 300 to 260

Rescue Beam: Heal reduced from 30% to 26%

Rescue Beam: Cast range reduced from 45m to 36m

Rescue Beam: No longer requires Healing Rite

Fortitude: Lane troopers do not reset the passive regen timer

Lifestrike: Melee damage reduced from 40% to 35%

Majestic Leap: Cooldown reduced from 24s to 22s

Metal Skin: Cooldown reduced from 22s to 20s

Inhibitor: Fixed damage reduction on bullets not being reduced by a percentage properly

Colossus: Radius increased from 10m to 12m

Colossus: Cooldown reduced from 45s to 35s

Phantom Strike: Damage reduced from 150 to 75

Phantom Strike: Spirit Power scaling reduced from 2 to 1

Soul Rebirth: No longer grants 20% Weapon Damage

Soul Rebirth: Cooldown Reduction reduced from 18% to 15%

Unstoppable: Fixed not preventing Disarm properly

Spirit Items

Spirit Strike: Melee damage reduced from 15% to 12%

Spirit Strike: Debuff duration reduced from 13s to 11s

Spirit Strike: Spirit Shield reduced from 100 to 80

Spirit Strike: Regen reduced from 1 to 0.8

Mystic Reach: Spirit Resist increased from 5% to 6%

Mystic Reach: Ability Range increased from 15% to 16%

Extra Spirit: Spirit increased from 8 to 9

Ammo Scavenger: Neutral kills now count as a soul capture

Ammo Scavenger: Buff duration increased from 35s to 40s

Withering Whip: Fire Rate slow increased from 30% to 40%

Slowing Hex: Projectile speed increased by 20%

Quicksilver Reload: Damage increased from 50 to 65

Surge of Power: Imbued ability now grants +10% Fire Rate when used (same 6s duration as the movespeed buff)

Rapid Recharge: Now gains +12% Weapon Damage (T1 Extra Charge gives +6%)

Improved Burst: Damage reduced from 10% of Max HP to 9%

Improved Reach: Spirit Power increased from +6 to +8

Torment Pulse: Health increased from +125 to +140

Silence Glyph: Spirit Shield reduced from +200 to +150

Echo Shard: Spirit Power increased from +8 to +12

Heroes

Abrams

Abrams: Fixed Seismic Impact getting stuck on ceilings like in the mid boss room

Abrams: Shoulder Charge turn rate reduced a bit

Abrams: Infernal Resilience reduced from 17% to 16%

Abrams: Shoulder Charge stun time reduced from 1s to 0.85s

Bebop

Bebop: Uppercut no longer roots your hero during cast time

Bebop: Can now keep firing if he jumps and his laser is already warmed up

Bebop: Reverted recent change to make hook have an alternate cast mode to pierce through allies/enemies

Bebop: Hook range reduced from 35m to 30m

Bebop: Hyper Beam now does splash damage around a 5m area the beam connects to on the ground (can be used to fish heroes out of cover in some areas)

Dynamo

Dynamo: Rejuvenating Aurora no longer gets canceled when stamina is used

Dynamo: Rejuvenating Aurora T3 reduced from 4% to 3.8%

Dynamo: Kinetic Pulse T1 reduced from 40% slow to 35%

Dynamo: Quantum Entanglement cooldown increased from 11s to 12s

Grey Talon

Grey Talon: Fixed issues with Charged Shot hitting targets behind walls

Grey Talon: Fixed Guided Owl doing damage through buildings

Grey Talon: Rain of Arrows Weapon Damage reduced from +7 to +4

Grey Talon: Rain of Arrows T2 Weapon Damage reduced from +7 to +5

Grey Talon: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from +1.46 to +1.8

Grey Talon: Guided Owl cooldown increased from 110s to 120s

Haze

Haze: Fixed issues with Sleep Dagger hitting targets behind walls

Infernus

Infernus: Base health reduced from 625 to 600

Infernus: Flame Dash slow resistance increased from 30% to 50%

Ivy

Ivy: Fixed some control issues when flying near a wall

Ivy: Air Drop silence and slow debuff duration reduced from 4.5s to 4s

Kevlin

Kelvin: Arctic Beam fire rate slow reduced from 80% to 40%

Kelvin: Arctic Beam movement slow reduced from 80% to 70%

Kelvin: Objectives and Rejuvenator are now frozen and invulnerable when under frozen shelter

Kelvin: Ice Path and Arctic Beam can now also be cancelled by hitting the ability key again

Lady Geist

Lady Geist: Essence Bomb T3 damage increased from 22% to 26%

Lady Geist: Essence Bomb spirit scaling increased from 1.05 to 1.15

Lady Geist: Fixed a recent bug with Malice that caused multiple blood shards to be absorbed by 1 hero rather than pass through and hit others (it didn't stack that way in any case)

Lady Geist: Self Damage no longer consumes shields (general change)

Lash

Lash: Ground Slam now allows you to turn during the descent

Lash: Bullet growth from 1.15 to 0.9

Lash: Ground Strike Damage spirit scaling increased from 0.78 to 0.85

Lash: Ground Strike Damage Per Meter Spirit scaling increased from 0.045 to 0.05

McGinnis

McGinnis: Medicinal Spectre radius reduced from 6m to 5m

McGinnis: Medicinal Spectre radius now grows with Spirit Power (0.07)

McGinnis: Can no longer wall jump from Spectral Wall

McGinnis: Spectral Wall min range reduced from 7m to 6m

McGinnis: Spectral Wall duration reduced from 6s to 5s

McGinnis: Heavy Barrage spirit scaling increased from 0.3 to 0.35

McGinnis: Heavy Barrage min range reduced from 7m to 6m

McGinnis: Mini Turrets bullet travel speed increased

Mo & Krill

Mo & Krill: Camera zooms out a little bit more when un-burrowing

Mo & Krill: Can cast Scorn while using Combo

Mo & Krill: Combo T2 reduced from +1s to +0.75s

Pardox

Paradox: Fixed issues with Paradoxical Swap hitting targets behind walls

Pocket

Pocket: Barrage amp per stack reduced from 7% to 6%

Pocket: Bararge slow reduced from 40% to 30%

Pocket: Added a brief lockout period on Flying Cloak to prevent accidental double clicks

Seven

Seven: Base bullet resist reduced from 8% to 0%

Seven: Bullet resist no longer scales with Boons

Seven: Headshot reduction increased from 25% to 35%

Seven: Storm Cloud damage reduced from 124 to 110

Seven: Storm Cloud max radius reduced from 30m to 25m

Seven: Storm Cloud cooldown reduced from 180s to 140s

Seven: Storm Cloud audio is now a little clearer when it's cast

Shiv

Shiv: Fixed issues with Serrated Knives hitting targets behind walls

Shiv: Slice and Dice damage reduced from 125 to 105

Shiv: Bloodletting Deferred Damage Cleared reduced from 50% to 40%

Shiv: Killing Blow Bonus Damage from Full Rage reduced from +25% to +20%

Shiv: Killing Blow T2 now also increases Rage Amp by +5%

Vindicta

Vindicta: Base bullet damage reduced from 14 to 13

Vindicta: Stake T1 duration reduced from +0.75s to +0.5s

Vindicta: Assassinate bonus gold is now shared with assisters

Vindicta: Crow Familiar now reduces bullet armor by 6%

Vindicta: Crow Familiar impact damage reduced from 50 to 40

Vindicta: Crow Familiar impact damage spirit scaling reduced from 1 to 0.8

Vindicta: Crow Familiar spirit power duration scaling reduced from 0.04 to 0.03

Vindicta: You can now use stamina while flying to get an impulse in the facing direction

Vindicta: Space bar no longer exists the ability, you have to press the key again

Vindicta: Assassinate now does 20% more damage when getting a headshot

Vindicta: Assassinate scope ends when you are stunned

Viscous

Viscous: Puddle Punch now correctly knocks people in The Cube up in the air

Viscous: Improved various issues with the camera

Viscous: Puddle punch now telegraphs an effect before it forms

Viscous: Base bullet damage reduced from 14 to 13

Viscous: Splatter damage reduced from 110 to 100

Viscous: Goo Ball turn rate improved a bit

Viscous: Goo Ball stun frequency cooldown improved from 1.5s to 1.25s

Viscous: Fixed Puddle Punch piercing Unstoppable

Warden

Warden: Bullet growth reduced from 1.31 to 1.2

Warden: Alchemical Flask debuff duration reduced from 7s to 6s

Warden: Alchemical Flask radius reduced from 7m to 6.5m

Warden: You gain 50% bullet resistance during the 2s ult channel

Wraith

Wraith: Card Trick damage reduced from 100 to 80

Wraith: Card Trick spirit scaling increased from 1.2 to 1.5

Wraith: Card Trick card projectiles spawn above the reticle rather than on the left side

Yamato

Yamato: Ammo now scales with Spirit Power (0.15)

Yamato: Power Slash damage reduced from 170 to 160

Yamato: Grapple post cast duration reduced from 0.5 to 0.2

Yamato: Alt fire now fixed to work with conditional damage sources (point blank, pristine emblem, etc)

Yamato: Shadow Transformation bullet and spirit resistance reduced from 55% to 40%

Yamato: Can now interrupt Power Slash with parry

Map Changes

Inner Lane Changes:

Added connections from the Shop to the front of the Department Store and the New York Oracle buildings

Added veil in the opening at the front looking out toward the opposing side

Added a cover barrier in front of the opening with the veil

Moved the catwalk stair in front of the Department Store and New York Oracle closer to the Mid

Base Changes:

Angled the walkway connection from the outer lane exits to the inner lane exits

Added an overhang below the Patron position

Added two juke closets facing the Patron

Rope Changes:

Removed the exterior ropes from the Garage and Nightclub

Replaced interior stairwells with ropes inside the Garage and the Nightclub that give access to the 2nd floor and roof

Rooftop Changes:

Raised Apothecary and Imports rooftops to match heights of the Record Store and the Comedy Club

Removed rooftop details from roofs that are not safe

Added rooftop details to new valid rooftops

Miscellaneous:

Changed collision on the shelves inside the Armory and Warehouse to improve shooting through them

Replaced wall landing in front of the Nursery and the Market with an electrical box

Bug Fixes:

Fixed breakable items outside the underground tunnel

Removed some duplicate models, lights and geometry

Fixed bug where the Hotel sign was replacing billboards on other rooftops

Fixed rooftop details not aligned to the new height of the rooftops

Fixed enemy team from being able to enter the base side passages

Those are your September 12, 2024 patch notes for Deadlock. Make sure you read over our Deadlock page for more help with Valve’s new MOBA.