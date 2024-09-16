New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Escape from Tarkov's Tripwire Explained

Here is everything you need to know about Escape from Tarkov's Tripwire.
Timo Reinecke
Battlestate Games
1

The Tripwire is one of the more devious contraptions in any Escape from Tarkov player’s arsenal. A simple wire attached to a grenade that can be placed wherever you want has the potential for carnage and will induce paranoia for any PMC trying to do tasks in peace. In this handy little guide, we’ll explain how to unlock them, how to use them, and what strategies you can employ to get the most out of them.

How to unlock Tripwires

Shows the USEC camp on Tarkovs' Woods map.
Careful, there are mines around the campsite.
Source: Battlestate Games

To unlock Tripwires you need to finish the Tasks “Rough Tarkov” and “Every Hunter Knows This” which are unlocked after you’ve been introduced to Jaeger through Mechanic.

“Rough Tarkov” asks you to locate mines located in Ground Zero and Woods. You only have to see the spots so don’t worry about making it out alive. The mines on Woods are located close to the USEC Camp in the northwestern part of the map. These mines are scattered around the western and northwestern sides of the camp so try and stay clear of those.

Shows a hallway on Tarkov's Ground Zero Map.
Make sure not to enter the room at the end of the hallway no matter how tempting that safe looks.
Source: Battlestate Games

The mine in Ground Zero is located in one of the little booths in the back of the Tarbank building. That is the one with the machine gun on the second floor pointing at the Terragroup building. Instead of heading upstairs, just follow the graffiti through the hallway until you reach the open door at the end of it. You only have to see the mine to complete the objective, entering the room will likely result in your demise.

Shows a rundown hallway on Tarkov's Factory map.
The door next to the office is one of the few that must be breached to open.
Source: Battlestate Games

“Every Hunter Knows This” asks you to visit Factory and Customs to find spots suitable for Tripmines. The one in Factory is located on the third floor of the breakroom/office building within the factory in the breach room. That is the room next to the office where you have to use the breach option to open the door.

Shows the three-story dorms on Escape from Tarkov's Customs map.
Sometimes you gotta get dorky on dorms.
Source: Battlestate Games

On Customs you’ll have to travel to the three-story dorm in the northern part of the map. Here you only have to navigate up the staircase in the middle of the building to the second floor. The dorms are always contested so unless you plan to loot and shoot your way through it you should just run in, check off the quest, and try to get out.

After completing the quest you’ll be able to purchase Tripwire installation kits from Jaeger.

How to use Tripwires

Shows the Tripwire Grenades of Escape from Tarkov
Placing these behind closed doors or tight corridors is devious... but it works.
Source: Battlestate Games

To use Tripwires you need to equip a Tripwire installation kit in your special equipment slot (do note that you won’t lose these upon death) and any grenade with a pin. Equip the grenade and hit “B” in the default keybinds. Now you can place the Tripwire freely on any flat surface and it will be triggered when someone steps into it. The detonation time will depend on the grenade you use which is why most players prefer to use impact grenades. Tripwires can be defused by hand in 11 seconds or 3 seconds if you have a Leatherman multitool with you or by just shooting the wire itself. They will also automatically disarm after 10 minutes and the installation kit will be lost.

The best ways to use Tripwires

Using impact grenades might be the surest to secure kills but is also the most expensive. But the Tripwire is useful for more than securing instant kills. You could get a cheap smoke or stun grenade just for the scare effect alone. If you place the Tripwire in a dark corridor after shooting all the lights out, like D2 underneath Reserve, it will cause your unsuspecting victims to sprint down that corridor without checking their corners. They also work as a makeshift alarm system or as an alternative way to secure buildings while looting.

For more on Escape from Tarkov, check out our other guides like how to farm EXP or what you need to know about the Ground Zero map.

Contributing Editor

Timo is an avid enjoyer of all things video games hailing from Germany. After being abandoned as a child on the Rolanberry Fields of Final Fantasy XI, he has since developed an undying love for the digital worlds of MMOs. But if you can't find him crafting up a storm in Final Fantasy XIV, you'll probably find him workshopping combos in action/fighting games or being extremely passionate about the latest mobile title.

Outside of gaming, Timo is usually skimming through the Criterion Collection or praying to whatever Eldritch horror that his latest favorite manga doesn't get damaged in shipping. You can find live reactions to all of that on X @ALahftel.

