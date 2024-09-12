What is Heavy Stance in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2? Heavy Stance in Space Marine 2 is powerful, but it might just be the death of you if you don't know what you are doing.

All the classes in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine have their own intricacies that you will need to get to grips with if you want to master them.

What is Heavy Stance in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2?

Screenshot by Shacknews

Heavy Stance is an integral part of the Heave Space Marine experience. When you are in the Space Marine 2 version of “aiming down sights,” you are in Heavy Stance. This means you fire more accurately and can also take advantage of further zoom to ensure you land your shots on distant targets. You should pay close attention to your perk tree, as there are some perks that specifically work with the Heavy Stance.

In this stance, you will move more slowly, the screen will zoom in, and your reticle will change. You will also have no way to really react to the things that are happening around you. You’ll be unable to dodge or perform executions, so keep that in mind.

The best thing to do, especially if you are playing on mouse and keyboard, is to ensure you remap your keys so that you don’t need to press the ADS button again to break out of the stance. Instead, set it to Hold so that the moment you let the button go, you will break stance and can then instantly react to whatever is happening around you. You can change this under the Weapons, Equipment, and Interaction section of the Controls menu.

