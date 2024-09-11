Byte Breakers is a 40-player 'Smash battle royale' by Odyssey Interactive The team is looking for feedback from players as to whether it should continue to develop Byte Breakers or focus on other ideas.

Any new game in the platform fighting genre will immediately get compared to Smash Bros. The team at Odyssey Interactive is keenly aware of this, so in order to see if there is interest in its new Byte Breakers game, it’s doing something unprecedented: letting players in to test it and provide feedback as to whether to continue developing the game further.

We're doing something a little crazy. pic.twitter.com/O41pblWB16 — Odyssey Interactive (@OdysseyStudio) September 11, 2024

On September 11, 2024, Odyssey Interactive took to social media to unveil one of its new games that is currently in the prototyping phase. Byte Breakers is a platform fighting game that the developers are referring to as a “Smash battle royale”. Forty players will duke it out in a seemingly huge stage until only one remains.



Source: Odyssey Interactive

Not only is the smashing of genres together interesting, the developers are actively seeking input from the community as to whether it should pursue development of this game. The team states that depending on public feedback, they may decide not to continue developing this prototype, or even the next one that they plan to reveal. The idea is to test these ideas in the community, see which ones land, and then develop it further.

Players that are interested in the game can check out Byte Breakers on Steam and request access. The team will be slowly letting more players in as they ensure the servers can scale with demand. Odyssey Interactive is also encouraging users to talk about it openly and provide feedback. Check out our Fighting Games topic for more information as Byte Breakers becomes available to the public.