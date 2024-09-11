How to cure Mortal Wounds - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 A Mortal Wound in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 doesn't need to spell the end of your adventure.

Titus and his armored pals in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 might be walking tanks, but they are not immortal. Mortal Wounds can eventually bring them down, but there is a way to stop that from happening.

Screenshot by Shacknews

When players run out of health in the vicious combat that comprises Space Marine 2’s core gameplay loop, they will enter a state called downed or incapacitated. If another player or NPC can get to you before a timer runs out, you will be revived with something called a Mortal Wound.

The usual symbol on their health bar will be replaced by a broken skull, and just like in real life, that indicates a serious problem. If you have a Mortal Wound and are downed again, that's it. You’ll be dead and will need to wait for a while to respawn. In that time, your team will be left alone to deal with whatever killed you, and that might spell disaster.

You can be downed twice in Minimal and Average difficulty missions before you take the Mortal Wound and just once in higher difficulty levels.

Screenshot by Shacknews

To cure a Mortal Wound, you must heal yourself to 100% with a medical kit. These can be found all over the levels, and you will need to use enough to completely refill your health fully before the Mortal Wound is cured. This could take two or more medic kits, depending on how much health you actually have when you use it.

The real trick is to just play conservatively if you pick up a Mortal Wound. Let your teammates carry for a minute until you can gather up enough medic kits to heal it up. It is definitely preferable to being taken out by a surprise Carnifex or Neurothrope spawn, leaving your team to deal with it without you.

Now that you can cure Mortal Wounds and help any teammates who are afflicted with them by educating them in the chat channel, you might want to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more helpful guides.