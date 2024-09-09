All Cayde's Stashes - Destiny 2 Find all five of Cayde's Stashes in The Pale Heart so you can unlock your 10th Anniversary title in Destiny 2 and some old-school armor.

The 10th Anniversary of Destiny is here and players can get nostalgic with a new set of armor. Unlocking this armor requires finding five of Cayde’s Stashes hidden around the Old Tower in The Pale Heart. Each chest contains one piece of armor, and finding all five pieces will unlock the associated Triumph, allowing you to work toward getting the Title. Here’s where to find each chest.

All Cayde’s Stashes

There are five chests hidden around the Old Tower in The Pale Heart. These are Cayde’s Stashes and as you get close to one, text will appear-on screen letting you know there is one nearby. Interact with the chest to get the armor piece it contains. When all five are found, go to the proper Tower and grab the 10th Anniversary Reward Pack from the Special Deliveries kiosk to get the armor as an ornament.

Cayde’s Stash 1



Source: Shacknews

The first of Cayde’s Stash is where the man himself was standing during The Final Shape campaign. From the landing site on the Tower, go left, past Ghost, and up the stairs. It’s behind the Fallen soldier.

Cayde’s Stash 2



Source: Shacknews

This chest is up on the left balcony. Go behind the Awoken warrior to find it tucked up against the wall.

Cayde’s Stash 3



Source: Shacknews

This one is on the right-hand side of the main Tower, by the Cabal.

Cayde’s Stash 4



Source: Shacknews

Another chest is down the stairs between the two Cabal. Descend the two sets of stairs and turn around to see it surrounded by bushes.

Cayde’s Stash 5



Source: Shacknews

The final chest is in the left area of the Tower, in the room where the Speaker used to hang out. This is also where you complete the quest to unlock Khvostov. It’s on the right-side of the room, behind the leaning tree.

When all five chests are opened, you can inspect the Title and claim the Cayde’s Stashes Triumph. This will reveal the other Triumphs for you to complete to get the Legend Title. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with The Final Shape and the upcoming expansions.