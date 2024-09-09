How to upgrade your weapons - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 You'll need the best of the Imperium's arsenal if you plan on taking on the heretics in Space Marine 2.

The system to upgrade your weapons in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine is complicated and, frankly, poorly explained. This is everything you need to know.

Space Marine 2 uses a unique system for weapon upgrades. You never truly upgrade your weapons. Instead, you get access to variants of a weapon, and all those variants have their own stats but access a shared perk tree. There are also a number of resources that you will need to get your hands on to upgrade your weapons.

You start the game with a single variant of each weapon type to use in Operations mode. Take this weapon into Operations, and you will start earning experience with it. At the end of the mission, you will be told how much you have ranked it up, and when it is fully ranked, it will be considered to be Mastered.

This will earn you a Mastery Point, and that Mastery Point can be spent in the perk tree for that weapon archetype to unlock a perk that will then be applied to all the variants that you end up using.

Where things start to get more interesting is with the weapon tiers. You will have access to four different weapon tiers.

Standard

Master-Crafted

Artificer

Relic

You will need to earn enough experience to fill the bar at the top of the tier you currently have access to. When that is done, you will then need a resource called Armory Data that will allow you to unlock the next tier.

Armory Data can be earned in a number of ways, but the rarity is tied to mission difficulty. You can find small, floating servo skulls hidden in the levels or earn it by beating a mid-boss that randomly spawns in missions from Average difficulty or higher. In each case, you must successfully finish the mission to get the Armory Data out.

Master-Crafted - Minimal and Average threat

Artificer - Substantial threat

Relic - Ruthless threat

Once you have some, spend the Armory Data to open up the tier level, and this will get you access to more weapon variants with their own stats. You can master each one by using it in missions, which gets you Mastery Points, and these points can once again be spent on the archetype-specific perk tree.

Finally, to buy the variants and be able to use them, you will need a resource called Requisition, which you can earn by playing missions and finishing them. All in all, it’s a little complex at first, but it will rapidly start to make sense once you are playing the game and going through the process.

Play missions with your standard weapons for the class to level them up.

Earn Mastery-Craft Armory Data by finding the Servo Skull in Minimal or Average difficulty missions.

Spend the Armory Data to unlock the Master-Crafted tier.

Spend Requisition to buy one of those variants you wish to use.

Use the variant to level it up, completely fill the tier experience bar, and then get the next tier of Armory Data.

And that's it; you are now leveling up your weapons and taking the fight to the heretic with better gear.