New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: Road to the Top 96 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Tracks - The List Continues

Join us as we continue to rank the top 96 tracks Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

Our Road to the Top 96 stream series is back! Join us as we continue to play and rank every single course in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

We're live now on the Shacknews Twitch channel playing Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!

Thanks for joining the stream, let us know which tracks crack your personal top ten!

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola