How long to beat Astro Bot? With dozens of worlds to explore and hundreds of collectibles to find, Astro Bot is the longest adventure yet.

Astro Bot is here and players are already wondering how long it takes to beat it. Though it’s certainly bigger and more spectacular than the other titles in the franchise, it’s by no means a game that overstays its welcome.

How long to beat Astro Bot

It will take most players roughly 15 hours to beat Astro Bot. You might want to add or subtract eight hours from this number depending on your own playstyle. Players who just want to smash through each level, only collect Bots they find naturally, and get to the end, will likely finish it quicker. However, for completionists, it make take around 20 hours to complete the game and find all of the secrets.

As for what you’ll be doing for those dozen or more hours, well there are more than 50 planets for you to explore in Astro Bot. Across these planets, you will be hunting down 300 other Bots, with several of them taking on the appearance of iconic PlayStation characters. There are also a whole lot of puzzle pieces to find, which can be slotted into frames in the hub planet where your PlayStation 5 spaceship awaits.

Astro Bot is one of those games that are the ideal length for players looking to get in, have a good time, and get out. But it’s also perfect for the collect-a-thon fans, as there are literally hundreds of items to find scattered throughout the worlds. Take a look at our Astro Bot page for more information and help with Team ASOBI’s latest hit.