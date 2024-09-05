Where to find the secret galaxy in Creamy Canyon - Astro Bot Discover the location of the hidden portal in Creamy Canyon that will take you to Funky Fungi in Astro Bot.

Sometimes a world in Astro Bot will have a secret galaxy for you to find. Now, what can be confusing about this terminology is that it’s actually a secret world, but the icon is that of a spiral galaxy. Regardless, if you can track this down, you’ll gain access to a whole new world to explore. Creamy Canyon is one of the first worlds that offers a hidden galaxy but, as you might assume, it’s not going to be easy to find.

Creamy Canyon secret galaxy location

The secret galaxy in Creamy Canyon is found by smashing an ice sculpture of a walrus near the ladybird robot. To smash the ice sculpture, go up to where the robot pig is and fling it at the ice.



Source: Shacknews

The pig will charge at you as soon as you jump up to its platform. Dodge its attack and then grab its tail. Stretch it out until you start swinging it around and then aim at the walrus. Let the pig fly when the blue arrow icon pops up over the walrus. If done correctly, the pig will break the ice. Run over, punch the ladybird, jump up, and do a charged attack on the X to drill down into a secret area.

Here you will find a flag around some scoops of ice cream. Interact with the flag to be taken to a new screen on the space map called Lost Galaxy. Finding the location of the secret galaxy in a world will cause a new world to spawn on the map. The hidden world in Creamy Canyon is Funky Fungi, a mushroom-themed environment with its own bots and puzzle pieces to find.

With the secret galaxy in Creamy Canyon located, you can either dive into Funky Fungi or get back to finishing the ice cream and candy-themed world. Take a look at our Astro Bot page for more help with Team ASOBI’s new platformer.