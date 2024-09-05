New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: One last hoorah in the Delta Force alpha test

With just a few days remaining in Delta Force's alpha test, we'll try to once again triumph on the battlefield by destroying everything in sight.
Jan Ole Peek
Since we're only a couple of days away from the end of the Delta Force alpha, Jan decided to forgo his typical Thursday night flight in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Instead, he'll join his usual squad and try to sneak in a couple of winning rounds in the upcoming first-person shooter.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will try to support Bill and Dusty in several rounds of conquest combat in Delta Force. Tune in to see him in the role of gunner and mechanic while Bill plucks helicopters out of the sky with his tank. When there's no tank available, you'll find Jan either running over the enemy or rushing them with total abandon. It should be fun!

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and provide your input on strategies and tactical decisions. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

