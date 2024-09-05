Joining server error explained - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Are you struggling with the "joining server" issue in Space Marine 2? We fear you'll need some patience, Brother.

Launch troubles are par for the course in the age of modern multiplayer games, unfortunately. Let’s take a look at the joining server issue in Space Marine 2.

Joining server error - Space Marine 2

Screenshot by Shacknews

If you are getting hit with this error, you can at least be comforted by the fact that you are not alone. Many people are struggling to join games right now. Unfortunately, this appears to be just a launch day rush, even if it is just early access. There are so many people trying to get into lobbies at the moment that the system put in place seems to be struggling a bit.

Sadly, that means there is nothing you can do except exercise patience and wait for Saber Interactive to resolve the issue.

This is a common issue on launch day for many games, as the relevant infrastructure needs to be spun up to handle whatever the incoming population will be. I know it should seem like a simple issue of scaling up whatever access reviews and influences had, but it’s just not that simple when it comes to information technology.

Added to this, there can always be unforeseen issues or errors with the launch of any game; as things have become more complex, such problems have sadly become more common.

I have not had any issues joining games on PC, but I have seen folks on both Xbox and PlayStation take a considerable length of time to load into my lobbies. The real pain comes from the fact that the lobby is held up in the hangar until they do manage to load in or leave in frustration. There is nothing you can do about this either, beyond having some patience with your Battle Brothers who are trying to get into games.

Some folks are contacting the developer, Saber Interactive, via social media, and the devs have requested that people send a support ticket, which can be done using this form. It's hard to tell just how widespread the issue is at the moment, as they have not made any dedicated postings to social media at the time of publication.

When you do manage to get access, you can find plenty of helpful guides on our Space Marine 2 page.