A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is one of WB Discovery's biggest priorities Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that the company is highly invested in making a successor to the 2023 Harry Potter game.

One of 2023’s best-selling games was Hogwarts Legacy, and Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep its good fortune going with gaming in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Regardless of, or perhaps in spite of, controversy with JK Rowling, the game put up double digit millions in unit sales and, because of that, it has shot up WB’s priority list for a sequel in the years ahead.

WB Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels spoke to the matter of a Hogwarts Legacy sequel during an interview, as reported by Variety. In said interview, Wiedenfels addressed more games in the Harry Potter universe on the back of the release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions:

Obviously, a successor to ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ is one of the biggest priorities in a couple of years down the road. So there is certainly a significant growth contribution from that [games] business in our strategic outlook here.

Warner Bros. is all in on more Hogwarts Legacy after the game has sold over 24 million copies.

According to Statista, Hogwarts Legacy has moved over 24 million copies as of January 2024, and probably more since then as we enter Q4. The game invited players to become a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry and embrace the powers of magic and the adventures it takes them on. The game caught some controversy early on thanks to JK Rowling going on a tirade of anti-trans (and most recently anti-female) rhetoric which was amplified by WB Games President David Haddad doing a PR dance around addressing her opinions. Nonetheless, these factors didn't Hogwarts Legacy from selling.

Now, with a sequel in its sights, it seems a Hogwarts Legacy 2 is more of a when than an if.