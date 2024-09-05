New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

A Hogwarts Legacy sequel is one of WB Discovery's biggest priorities

Warner Bros. Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels said that the company is highly invested in making a successor to the 2023 Harry Potter game.
TJ Denzer
Image via WB Games
One of 2023’s best-selling games was Hogwarts Legacy, and Warner Bros. Discovery wants to keep its good fortune going with gaming in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Regardless of, or perhaps in spite of, controversy with JK Rowling, the game put up double digit millions in unit sales and, because of that, it has shot up WB’s priority list for a sequel in the years ahead.

WB Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels spoke to the matter of a Hogwarts Legacy sequel during an interview, as reported by Variety. In said interview, Wiedenfels addressed more games in the Harry Potter universe on the back of the release of Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions:

Students gathered around a teacher in a magic class Hogwarts Legacy
Warner Bros. is all in on more Hogwarts Legacy after the game has sold over 24 million copies.
Source: WB Games

According to Statista, Hogwarts Legacy has moved over 24 million copies as of January 2024, and probably more since then as we enter Q4. The game invited players to become a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry and embrace the powers of magic and the adventures it takes them on. The game caught some controversy early on thanks to JK Rowling going on a tirade of anti-trans (and most recently anti-female) rhetoric which was amplified by WB Games President David Haddad doing a PR dance around addressing her opinions. Nonetheless, these factors didn't Hogwarts Legacy from selling.

Now, with a sequel in its sights, it seems a Hogwarts Legacy 2 is more of a when than an if. As we watch for new details and updates, stay tuned to Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

