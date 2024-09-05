How to get Requisition - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Requisition will keep the weapons and the cosmetics flowing in Space Marine 2. This is how to get it.

Requisition is a hugely important resource in Warhammer 40:000: Space Marine 2. Whether you want a new weapon or new armor colors, you will need a lot of it.

How to get more Requisition - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

There are two ways to get Requisition. The first and most common way is to complete Operations. These are cooperative missions that you can play with bots, friends, or random match-made allies.

They can take up to an hour to complete and will see you taking on a range of enemies. Prepare to put the work in and stick close to your team to avoid throwing the round because if you don’t finish the mission, you will not get the Requisition.

Exactly how much you get will depend on the difficulty of the Operation.

Minimal - 35 Requisition

Average - 55 Requisition

Substantial - 95 Requisition

Ruthless - 165 Requisition

There is another way to get your hands on some Requisition, and that is to finish the trials that are associated with each class. Visit the Amouring Bay and interact with the central console there. You will see a small button beside the Loadout section for each class that says Trials.

Click this to get access to three Trials, and finishing them with a Bronze or Silver time will get you some Requisition, while doing so with a Gold time will get you some Master-Crafted Armoury Data. They can actually be pretty tough, but are worth doing before you explore a class in an Operation to get a feel for it.

If you are a new player, it is a great way to get to grips with the nuance of your class and an easy way to get your hands on some early resources to power you up a little in your efforts for the Emperor.

If you need more help in the grim darkness of the far future, be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page.