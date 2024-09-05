New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

How to dance - Astro Bot

Tell Astro to start dancing to see their flossing and Carlton dance moves!
Sam Chandler
Shacknews
Astro is a rather emotive little robot and better yet, it’s got some fancy dance moves. If you want to show off your dance moves in Astro Bot while you relax with your rescued crew, you can totally do that! Better yet, there are a few dances you can perform.

How to dance & emote

Press down on the D-pad to start dancing in Astro Bot. Once Astro starts dancing, the little robot will keep dancing until you move or perform some other action. Pressing the down button on the D-pad will cycle through Astro’s other dance moves.

Astro dances using moves from Saturday Night Fever
Astro has a few dance moves to show off!
Source: Shacknews

There are a total of four dance moves in Astro Bot. One dance move looks like Carlton’s dance from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, another is the floss move that has pervaded gaming emotes since 2016, one is a classic Saturday Night Fever disco finger move, and the last is some sort of shuffle with a dab move (do the kids still dab?).

Once you find the dance button in Astro Bot, there will be nothing stopping you from poppin’ and lockin’ it all across the worlds you discover. Take a look at our Astro Bot topic for help learning the controls, finding secrets, and more!

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can message him on X: @SamuelChandler 

