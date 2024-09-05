Do you need a DualSense controller to play Astro Bot? Astro Bot and the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller were made for each other, but do you actually need one to play the game?

The PlayStation 5 DualSense controller is a feat of modern engineering and Astro Bot takes full advantage of all of its features. However, some players might not have access to an official PS5 controller and might wonder whether a normal, third-party controller can be used to play Astro Bot.

You do not need a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to play Astro Bot. The game supports third-party controllers that do not feature the DaulSense’s various feedback features. However, this does mean you will be missing out on some of the neat gameplay-controller interactions that only work with the PS5 controller’s adaptive triggers, microphone, and motion controllers.

While Astro Bot is best experienced with a DualSense controller, it is not required.

Source: Team ASOBI

The good news is that even though you won’t be using the microphone as Team ASOBI intended, these gameplay-controller interactions can be remapped to normal button presses. By adjusting the Motion Assist option, Astro Bot will take the interactions that were mapped to the features of the PS5 controller and assign them to normal buttons and inputs.

At the end of the day, it will be up to you whether or not you want to use a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to play Astro Bot. It’s definitely a better experience if you use it, but those without one of these controllers can still play the game and have a good time. Take a look at our Astro Bot topic for more help with navigating this cute platformer.