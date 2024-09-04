Beginner Hints and Tips - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Are you looking to dive into a war with the enemies of the Emperor in Space Marine 2? We have some sage advice for you.

There is a lot to get to grips with if you want to be the ultimate warrior in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. These are some hints and tips that will get you on the right path if you are a beginner.

Below, you will find a selection of solid advice to get off to a good start in the war against the enemies of mankind, but be warned, the heretic is cunning, and the Xeno is skilled. Fight hard, brother.

On PC, remap your parry button

I would strongly suggest rebinding the parry button from C on the keyboard to a button on your mouse instead. Hitting C in a hurry has always felt awkward to me, so head into the settings and rebind it for ease of use and comfort.

Use Loadouts in Operations

When you find a weapons pod in Operations, it allows you to pick a loadout. This is very useful as you can pick the same one you are already using, and it will give you a full restock of ammunition. This can be incredibly useful if you get hit with a swarm at the wrong time and are suddenly out of ammo.

Hip-fire versus aiming

Both of these fire modes are important, but knowing exactly when to use them is key. Hip-fire is inaccurate, but you can rapidly smash rounds into enemies who are close. Meanwhile, aiming allows for greater precision when taking on enemies at a distance. Experiment with both modes on all your weapons to find out how much spread you are dealing with and how much zoom you will have access to when aiming down the weapon.

Executions grant I-frames

A real lifesaver, doing a finisher on a weakened enemy that is flashing red will grant you some invincibility frames where you cannot take damage. This can be hugely important when surrounded by powerful enemies, so if you are in a bunch of Tryanid Warriors, don’t just dive at the first opening to perform a finisher.

You get armor back when you do them, and the I-frames can be used to cancel out incoming damage, so use that to your benefit. You will have a couple of seconds to pounce on them, so don’t feel rushed to do it until you get maximum benefit.

Breaking boxes

There are green wooden boxes scattered around levels that are easy enough to miss, as they can look like any other box in the heat of battle. When you see stacks of them, break them open. They can contain very important supplies like medical kits, ammo, or armor boosts.

Frag Grenades Vs Krak Grenades

Frag grenades are great against mobs of enemies and will work well against lower-level threats. Krak grenades are designed to do higher single-target damage. Both need a second to go off, so only throw the Krak grenades when you know a larger enemy will be stationary for a moment, as the blast radius is much smaller. They are definitely the superior option against most bosses.

The weapons guide the way

The weapons you find in drop pods scattered throughout missions are often a clue as to what is coming. If you have a carbine and find a drop pod filled with longer-ranged options, then it is likely you are about to enter a sniper war. Even if you don’t want to change, allow this little warning to impact your tactics for the next section of the level.

Heavy weapons don’t replace your loadout

During some missions, you will find heavy weapons like the Heavy Bolter of Pyreblaster. These do not replace your loadout, and instead, you stow everything else while you use them. Feel free to drop them any time if you need to deal with a close-up threat using your melee weapon. You can then pick the heavy weapon back up and start blasting again.

Shoot Tyranid Warrior Spores

Tyranid Warriors can shoot spores that land on the ground, growing a weird, toxic bramble that attempts to poison you. You can shoot the small spores to stop this happening, or after it has happened, to clear the mess and stop the toxin from being a problem. This will stop you from being pinned down and make life easier for the aggressive classes in your squad.

Upgrading weapons in Operations

Lots of the classes in Operations have weapon restrictions, but the Bolt Pistol and Chainsword are used across multiple classes, making them a great option to invest time and resources into early, as upgrading them means you will start each new class with a bit of a boost.

Explore Operations levels fully

Floating skulls known as Servitors can spawn in the levels, and these will give you an important resource called Armory Data that you need to upgrade weapons. You can also find Gene Seed, which will give you more experience. If you do find either of them, you need to finish the mission successfully and extract them to be able to keep them. Make sure you ping them so your teammates know they are there.

The Ping System

Hitting T on the keyboard and up the D-pad will allow you to ping items and enemies for your team. Holding the button will bring up a comms list that you can select from to send specific messages, like updating them on your class ability status or saying you wish to explore an area. It’s a useful and quick way to communicate.

Play your class and support your squad

Space Marine 2 is an interesting beast because the need for teamwork is built in. If you run off alone, you are likely to get staggered to death and won’t have a friendly unit around to cover whatever the weakness is in your class. Heavies and Snipers need people to keep the bugs off them while they work, and Bulwarks and Assaults need help with long-range threats. Just work as a team, and the Emperor’s light shall shine upon you.

Don’t waste your Requisition

Requisition is a resource earned after each successful mission, and you use it to buy new weapons and heraldry options. I would suggest not worrying so much about how you look at the start of your time in Operations and thinking about weapons instead.

And that's it.